Who is Andrea Preti? Everything to know about Venus Williams' fiancé

Venus Williams, having been romantically linked to Italian actor and director Andrea Preti since the middle of 2024, has now confirmed their engagement. The seven-time Grand Slam singles tennis champion has once more hit the headlines, but this time for her personal life.Venus confirmed her engagement to Andrea Preti on July 22, 2025, in a post-match interview at the Citi DC Open, as she made a comeback after 16 months. Andrea Preti: background, career, and public personaBorn in Copenhagen, Denmark, Andrea Preti emigrated to Italy at a young age and grew up as a widely perceived Italian but born Danish actor.His career started as a fashion model on high-profile European advertising campaigns, but he later turned to acting and film-making. To pursue this passion, Andrea Preti left for New York City, where he attended the Susan Batson Academy.Preti returned to the film industry in Italy with formal training. He also directed, wrote, and started in an Indie feature film, One More Day, in 2014.Subsequently, he appeared in the television series A Professor (2021), and the film Temptation (2023), in which he starred as the main character. Preti has also ventured into production and screenwriting and has worked on various film productions.Before dating Venus Williams, Preti was romantically linked to Italian tennis player and model Susanna Giovanardi, with the pair attending red-carpet events together. They were reportedly together until early 2024, with no official news of their split available.Relationship timeline of Andrea Preti and Venus WilliamsAndrea and Venus Williams were first publicly associated in July 2024, when they went on vacation on a yacht together along the Amalfi Coast in Italy, raising romance rumors.In January 2025, Venus mentioned their growing relationship with an Instagram Story in the Bahamas, referring to Preti as “the best company.” In February 2025, rumors of an engagement began, as Venus was photographed during a tennis practice in Rome wearing an oversized square-cut diamond ring, with Preti at her side as they were seen being affectionate to each other.Their relationship receive official confirmation in July of 2025, after Venus won in the first round of her match against Peyton Stearns in the Citi DC Open in Washington, D.C. In her post-match interview, when she was asked how Andrea had assisted him in this comeback, she said:&quot;My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing,&quot; Venus said with a smile on her face.&quot;She continued:&quot;There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis?&quot;The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Arrivals (Image via Getty)It was also the first occasion that Andrea Preti could watch her play in person. He celebrated her victory with heartfelt remarks and celebratory posts on social media, highlighting their mutual support at both professional and personal levels.Times of India and several other sources reported that Venus Williams and her fiancé, Andrea Preti, will soon exchange vows in a small wedding in September 2025, presumably at the Amalfi Coast in Italy.With Venus making a professional comeback on the tennis court, her engagement to Preti is an indication of a new life outside sport.