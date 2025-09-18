Who are in the cast of ‘Camp Rock 3’? Jonas Brothers and Maria Canals-Barrera confirmed to return

Disney's Camp Rock 3 is finally coming, nearly two decades after the first film came out. Joe Jonas first accidentally confirmed that the franchise is making a comeback in August 2025, and as of September 17, more details about the upcoming film have been revealed, including who among the original cast will be returning and new cast members.Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas will return to their roles as Connect 3, Shane Gray, Nate Gray, and Jason Gray, respectively. According to Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis, bringing Camp Rock to fans again is a &quot;full-circle moment.&quot; In a statement about the upcoming installment, he said:&quot;Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick, and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can't wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation.&quot;Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown Tour (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)But the Jonas Brothers are not the only ones from the previous movies to return. Maria Canals-Barrera is also set to reprise her role as Connie Torres, Mitchie's (Demi Lovato) mother, who works as a chef at the camp. That said, Demi Lovato won't be returning to act in Camp Rock 3, although she's still part of the project as an executive producer alongside the Jonas Brothers.Camp Rock 3 cast and plot details so farIf previous movies in the franchise are anything to go by, the third movie is expected to bring standout musical numbers and chart-topping music. Besides the Jonas Brothers returning as Connect 3 and Maria Canals Barrera reprising her role, here are the rest of the confirmed cast and characters in the upcoming Camp Rock 3. They are the new campers in the movie.Liamani Segura as Sage, who is described as &quot;bold and determined&quot;Ava Jean as Madison, an intimidating influencerCasey Trotter as Cliff, a drummerLumi Pollack as Rosie, a cello prodigyMalachi Barton as Fletch, the camp bad boyBrooklyn Pitts as Callie, a choreo queenSherry Cola as LarkHudson Stone as Desi, Sage's brother View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first Camp Rock movie came out in 2008, with the second movie in the franchise, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, coming out two years later. The timeline in the third movie follows the same time difference of the movies' releases, with Camp Rock 3 picking up 15 years after the events of the second movie, with Connect 3 still a successful brother boy band act.However, an unfortunate event will see them returning to Camp Rock. They have lost their opening act for their already scheduled reunion tour, and so they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing in music. New campers will be vying for the chance to become an opening act for their favorite band, raising tension and competition while testing friendships and alliances.The Slumber Party director and writer, Veronica Rodriguez and Eydie Faye, respectively, reunite to direct and write the third installment in the Camp Rock franchise, while Jamal Sims will be the choreographer. Also, according to the press release from The Walt Disney Company, filming for the movie has started this week in Vancouver.Stay tuned for more Camp Rock 3 news as the year progresses.