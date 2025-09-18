  • home icon
  • Movies
  • Who are in the cast of ‘Camp Rock 3’? Jonas Brothers and Maria Canals-Barrera confirmed to return

Who are in the cast of ‘Camp Rock 3’? Jonas Brothers and Maria Canals-Barrera confirmed to return

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Sep 18, 2025 01:06 GMT
Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown Tour - Los Angeles - Source: Getty
Jonas Brothers return for Camp Rock 3 (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Disney's Camp Rock 3 is finally coming, nearly two decades after the first film came out. Joe Jonas first accidentally confirmed that the franchise is making a comeback in August 2025, and as of September 17, more details about the upcoming film have been revealed, including who among the original cast will be returning and new cast members.

Ad

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas will return to their roles as Connect 3, Shane Gray, Nate Gray, and Jason Gray, respectively. According to Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis, bringing Camp Rock to fans again is a "full-circle moment." In a statement about the upcoming installment, he said:

"Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick, and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can't wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown Tour (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jonas Brothers: JONAS20 Greetings From Your Hometown Tour (Image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

But the Jonas Brothers are not the only ones from the previous movies to return. Maria Canals-Barrera is also set to reprise her role as Connie Torres, Mitchie's (Demi Lovato) mother, who works as a chef at the camp. That said, Demi Lovato won't be returning to act in Camp Rock 3, although she's still part of the project as an executive producer alongside the Jonas Brothers.

Ad

Camp Rock 3 cast and plot details so far

If previous movies in the franchise are anything to go by, the third movie is expected to bring standout musical numbers and chart-topping music. Besides the Jonas Brothers returning as Connect 3 and Maria Canals Barrera reprising her role, here are the rest of the confirmed cast and characters in the upcoming Camp Rock 3. They are the new campers in the movie.

Ad
  • Liamani Segura as Sage, who is described as "bold and determined"
  • Ava Jean as Madison, an intimidating influencer
  • Casey Trotter as Cliff, a drummer
  • Lumi Pollack as Rosie, a cello prodigy
  • Malachi Barton as Fletch, the camp bad boy
  • Brooklyn Pitts as Callie, a choreo queen
  • Sherry Cola as Lark
  • Hudson Stone as Desi, Sage's brother
Ad

The first Camp Rock movie came out in 2008, with the second movie in the franchise, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, coming out two years later. The timeline in the third movie follows the same time difference of the movies' releases, with Camp Rock 3 picking up 15 years after the events of the second movie, with Connect 3 still a successful brother boy band act.

However, an unfortunate event will see them returning to Camp Rock. They have lost their opening act for their already scheduled reunion tour, and so they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing in music. New campers will be vying for the chance to become an opening act for their favorite band, raising tension and competition while testing friendships and alliances.

Ad

The Slumber Party director and writer, Veronica Rodriguez and Eydie Faye, respectively, reunite to direct and write the third installment in the Camp Rock franchise, while Jamal Sims will be the choreographer. Also, according to the press release from The Walt Disney Company, filming for the movie has started this week in Vancouver.

Stay tuned for more Camp Rock 3 news as the year progresses.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications