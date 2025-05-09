Who is Dan Spilo and what did he do? Allegations explored as Alan Ritchson splits from his longtime manager 

Earlier this month, American actor Alan Ritchson parted ways with his longtime manager, Dan Spilo, after alleged inappropriate behavior on the sets of their indie action thriller, Runner, currently being filmed in Australia.

Dan Spilo, who is an entertainment/ talent manager, producer, and reality TV star, reportedly exhibited misconduct on the movie sets, including alleged bullying and yelling at the crew.

Following the allegations, an HR investigation was conducted and seemingly found him responsible. He was then fired for cause as the producer of the film. Meanwhile, Alan Ritchson cut ties with him and sent him back home, according to Deadline.

Sources told the outlet that Dan Spilo shared “heated exchanges” with several members of the cast and crew, noting that things soon turned awkward. A different version stated he left the set of his own volition.

The insider also noted Spilo has been going through a health crisis in his family in Israel, adding, the alleged incident on the sets of Runner was not an isolated incident, seemingly alluding to his previous ejection from the CBS reality series, Survivor’s 39th season.

Dan is yet to address the matter. His now-ex-client and Jack Reacher star Alan Ritchson has not responded publicly either.

All you need to know about Dan Spilo amid his exit from the Alan Ritchson movie set

Daniel “Dan” Spilo, 54, was born (June 28, 1970) and raised in New York City, but is currently based in Los Angeles. He is primarily a producer who has produced films and shows such as Office Uprising (2018), Seberg (2019), Love Guaranteed (2020), Uglies (2024), and Good American Family (2025), among others.

Dan Spilo is also an entertainment/ talent manager who has managed celebrities including Alan Ritchson, Joey King, Jared Padalecki, Kal Penn, Merrin Dungey, and Lizze Broadway. In 2023, King, too, split with her longtime manager.

At the time, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that the Emmy-winning actress parted ways with him due to “financial irregularities” with Joey’s production company, of which Dan was an important part. Spilo, on his part, claimed it was an "accounting error."

Dan Spilo is also known for participating in the reality series Survivor: Island of the Idols in 2019. He competed as part of the Vokai tribe and became an important member of the ruling Vokai Alliance, eventually reaching the final six.

However, he was accused of inappropriate touching by female members of the cast and crew, including fellow contestant Kellee Kim. While he was initially warned, later, Dan Spilo was ousted from the show by the producers for alleged repeated misconduct.

This made Dan Spilo the first-ever contestant to be kicked out of the Survivor’s US-based franchise, according to the show’s Wiki fandom. He later auditioned for Survivor: David vs. Goliath and Survivor: Edge of Extinction, but couldn’t compete due to a broken foot.

The entertainment manager enjoys travel, movies, and fitness during his spare time. He has been married for over two decades and is a father of two boys. Spilo considers Jane Goodall as his inspiration.

Expand Tweet

Alan Ritchson’s indie film Runner stars Owen Wilson. It is directed by Scott Waugh and based on the 2023 Blacklist script by Tommy White and Miles Hubley.

While Dan Spilo was removed as a producer, Todd Garner of Broken Road Productions, Mark Fasano of Nickel City Pictures, and Jeffrey Greenstein of A Higher Standard continue to produce the project. Runner is in its final couple of days of shooting.

