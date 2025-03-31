"I'm not kidding"- When Alan Ritchson revealed his crazy food habits and the unusual cravings

With Alan Ritchson as the protagonist, Reacher is a popular action show that wrapped up its third season on March 27, 2025, on Prime Video. He has gotten a lot of praise for playing the titular character, Jack Reacher, a former military police officer.

During an interview with Men’s Health on February 27, 2024, Alan revealed just how relaxed he had been about his eating habits. He said:

"I eat whatever the h*ll I want and I'm not kidding."

This statement has since sparked interest in his unique approach to diet and exercise.

Alan Ritchson is famous for his physique and intense workout routine. He has also said that he has some strange food cravings and habits. His diet isn't always as strict as you might expect from someone in his line of work, even though he wants to stay fit.

From indulging late at night to his love of comfort foods, Alan Ritchson's eating habits seemed quite entertaining.

Alan Ritchson’s unconventional approach to eating

Alan Ritchson spoke about not following a strict diet in the aforementioned interview. He has a more laid-back attitude toward food instead. He joked that he eats his heart out all the time. When it comes to food, Ritchson thinks that life should be enjoyed to the fullest, whether he's eating sweets or a comforting meal.

Ritchson said that he almost always eats four meals a day, though they aren't always full meals. Instead, he eats small meals often, about an hour between each one. For example, his breakfast is pre-made oatmeal packs, and he is very careful about how he makes them, microwaving them for exactly 27 seconds.

The "meat cheese taco" is Alan Ritchson's choice for lunch. Slices of Swiss cheese, turkey, and mustard make it a simple but tasty wrap.

He likes these so much that he could easily eat 50 of them. His wife often makes turkey meatloaf from scratch for dinner, which is served with mashed potatoes and greens to balance the protein and carbs.

Alan Ritchson’s love for cookie dough and late-night cravings

Ritchson's diet gets better while he's on set because there are healthy meals made by a dedicated team. When he's not filming, though, he tends to eat a lot of unhealthy foods.

It's well known that he loves sweets, especially cookie dough. Ritchson admitted that he ate cookie dough every day, and that some days he would eat an entire eight-pound batch of raw dough by himself.

This is part of Alan Ritchson's larger philosophy about living a good life. He stays in good shape by working out five days a week. This helps him burn off the extra calories from the high-carb and high-sugar meals.

It's not like Ritchson stops eating at the end of the day. He said that if he gets hungry at 2 a.m., he usually goes straight to his fridge and makes himself a key lime pie. His late-night cravings aren't just for sweets, though. As soon as he starts to feel really hungry, he eats everything he loves.

Although Ritchson enjoys foods high in calories, he works out hard to make up for it. He even says that during intense workouts, he "punishes" himself for his diet.

More from Alan Ritchson’s interview

In the same Men’s Health interview, Ritchson also revealed his workout routine. He said that he works out five times a week and builds strength in his upper body. His legs, on the other hand, are his least favorite muscle group to work out, and he says he avoids leg exercises whenever he can.

Full-body exercises and resistance training are part of his routine to help him keep the big, muscular body that his role as Reacher requires.

Even though Ritchson has a rigorous workout schedule, he stresses how important it is to rest. He added that his workouts put so much stress on his body that it never fully recovers. Due to this, he needs to take supplements and minerals to keep up his performance and avoid muscle cramps.

All three Reacher seasons are available to stream on Prime Video.

