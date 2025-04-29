Who is Jannik Sinner's rumored girlfriend Lara Leito? All you need to know about Russian who once dated 2-time Oscar winner Adrien Brody

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is now rumored to be dating model Lara Leito following his split with fellow tennis pro Anna Kalinskaya. The two tennis players made headlines with their romance last year. While most of their relationship was rather private, the Italian rushed to embrace his paramour immediately after his triumph at the US Open.

Sinner and Kalinskaya weren't seen together in recent weeks, leading to talks of a break-up. That seems to have been confirmed by the Italian magazine Chi after they spotted the tennis ace with Leito in Monte Carlo, where he's currently preparing for his comeback. He was training under the watchful eye of his coach, Darren Cahill, and other members of his entourage.

Leito was present there too, along with many other spectators. However, when she went to greet the members of his team, that sent the rumor mill into overdrive, indicating that they've already known each other for a while. What came next caught everyone's eye as the two hugged after the Italian's practice session came to an end and drove away together.

Like his previous girlfriend Kalinskaya, Leito is also from Russia. Born in January 1994, she attended the University of Berkeley, California, from where she graduated with a degree in business administration with an emphasis on marketing and communications.

Leito later turned her attention to the world of fashion and glamour. She became a successful model and has graced the cover of renowned magazines such as Vogue and L'Officiel. She was also involved in a steady relationship with another famous celebrity for a long time.

Leito dated two-time Oscar winner Adrien Brody from 2012 to 2018. They met at the Cannes Film Festival and the two hit it off immediately. However, after spending many years together, the two decided to part ways amicably. While her relationship with Sinner is still subject to speculation, the two could potentially put the rumors to rest at next week's Italian Open, where the 23-year-old is set to make his long-awaited return to the tour.

Jannik Sinner to make his comeback at the Italian Open 2025

Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Jannik Sinner's three-month suspension, stemming from his positive doping tests from a year ago, will end on May 4. He will make his comeback in front of his home crowd at the Italian Open, which will be held from May 6-18. Despite being away for three months, he will return to the tour with his No. 1 ranking intact.

Sinner could also arrive in Rome with his new girlfriend, Lara Leito, in tow. Should the latter make an appearance in his player box, then that could finally confirm that they're indeed a couple.

The three-time Major champion also missed last year's edition of the Italian Open due to an injury. Coupled with his return from a three-month ban, he will surely receive a rousing reception from the home crowd this time. He will be on the hunt for his first title on clay since winning the Croatia Open 2022.

