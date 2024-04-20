James Gunn's Superman has finally rounded out its entire Kent family as actress Neva Howell has been cast in the film to play Martha Kent, aka Ma Kent. Her casting comes just days after it was revealed that The Walking Dead star Pruitt Taylor-Vince was cast in the role of Jonathan Kent aka Pa Kent. Neva Howell's casting in Superman was first reported by The Wrap.

In the comics, Martha Kent is Kal-El's adopted mother, who raises him as a human and is an essential part of his development into the Clark Kent and Man of Steel that we all know and love.

Howell will be following Diane Lane in the role. Lane was cast in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Why are the Kents so important to Superman's story?

Kal-El, aka Superman, was born on Krypton to Jor-El and Lara. However, due to Krypton's imminent destruction, as an infant he was sent to Earth by his biological parents. Here, he crash-landed in a small town in Kansas called Smallville. Upon crash landing, he was discovered by the Kents, Jonathan Kent and Martha Kent.

The duo then adopted an infant Kal-El and gave him the name of Clark Kent. Over the years, they discovered that Clark was not like the other kids and was developing his own powers, which made them fear how he would be perceived in society. However, they would be essential to Clark as a character and lead him to embrace his Kryptonian heritage over the years and become Superman.

Jonathan and Martha Kent remain huge supporting characters in Clark's later life, and following Jonathan's death, Martha always tries to be there for him when needed. She helps teach him to use his powers responsibly and always to do good around the world.

Neva Howell joins David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and more in Superman

Neva Howell's Martha Kent will be joined by Pruitt Taylor-Vince as Jonathan Kent. David Corenswet will be portraying Clark Kent aka Superman in the film and James Gunn-directed superhero flick will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen.

The film will also include many other DC superheroes. Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lanter, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Maria Gabriela de Faria as The Engineer will appear in the movie. Wendell Pierce has also been cast as Perry White in the movie. Milly Alcock's Supergirl is rumored to appear as well.

Currently, the plot of the film is being kept under wraps. However, the first logo for the film, revealed by James Gunn a while back, has taken inspiration from the logo created by Alex Ross for Kingdom Come. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 11, 2025.

