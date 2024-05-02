Why is Mo’Nique mad at Oprah? Oscar winner calls out media mogul during stand-up comedy rant

Recently, stand-up comedian and actress Mo’Nique attended Katt Williams’ Dark Matter tour where she was the opener for one of the sessions. During her lengthy comedy rant, she shared her grievances against former colleagues Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry.

“F*ck you, Oprah Winfrey! F*ck you, Tyler Perry! F*ck them c*on motherf*ckers! I said it, n*gga, say it with me!” she began while asking the audience to repeat after her.

Mo’Nique later went on to explain that she has problems with Oprah because the latter tried to take advantage of her power, seemingly referring to her previous claims that the billionaire media mogul “blackballed” her from Hollywood.

Oprah Winfrey allegedly took away all the leading roles offered to Mo’Nique since 2009

In 2009, Mo’Nique appeared in the Oscar-winning drama Precious in the role of Mary, for which she won the 2010 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. It was directed by Lee Daniels, and co-produced by Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry.

In February 2015, she told The Hollywood Reporter that since she refused to endorse the film for “free” during the pre-Oscars promotional event, Winfrey and Perry “blacklisted” her from Hollywood.

Fast forward to February 2024, the Bessie actress appeared on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast and addressed her years-long feud with the duo. For instance, she claimed that Winfrey took away all the leading roles originally offered to her, including Lee Daniels’ The Butler and an unreleased biopic on Richard Pryor. She also mentioned how she was underpaid for Precious and was falsely tagged as “difficult” to work with.

"You've been unfair, you've been unjust, and you watched the black woman be thrown under the bus, and you said nothing. This woman has overstepped with me in so many ways," she said of Winfrey.

The Parkers actress demanded an apology from Oprah Winfrey, adding that while she was no longer hurt personally, she was disappointed for the community of Black women in Hollywood.

In the same podcast, Mo’Nique also alleged that Oprah “blindsided” her by calling her estranged family members on her program The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2010 and accused her of “overstepping” her boundaries. The 56-year-old former member of The Queens of Comedy even claimed that on her show, Oprah “downplayed” the abuse she suffered by her brother Gerald by inviting him and her parents.

Mo’Nique said that she felt “betrayed” by the billionaire, who she claimed ignored her calls initially to talk about the issue, only to casually understate the matter at an industry party later on.

Mo’Nique wants to bring Oprah “back to Black” in her latest comic rant

During her recent stand-up comedy rant as part of Katt Williams’ tour, Mo’Nique openly called out Oprah Winfrey.

“I love that Black raggedy b*tch. I love that Black simple-minded motherf*cker. I love Oprah Winfrey’s Black a*s. And we just need to bring her back to Black…We need you to help us bring that b*tch back to Black," she told the audience.

The 56-year-old went on to claim that Oprah’s longtime partner Stedman Graham has been away from the limelight for too long, as she allegedly replaced him with her close friend and colleague Gayle King.

"You know why I f*ck with Oprah Winfrey…? 'Cause that b*tch tried to f*ck with me privately. But I'm a public b*tch. You try to f*ck with me behind closed doors, b*tch open the door up. Ding-dong, I'm gonna let your mother*cking a*s in. Now are you gonna f*ck her or not?" Mo’Nique explained.

She continued to mock Winfrey’s fans and said she wasn’t “scared” of them or Oprah, as she was “too old” to be intimidated or hold back the “truth,” adding that she was not going to apologize for anything she said during her monologue.