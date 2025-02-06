Nick Jonas cameo in You're Cordially Invited explained

You're Cordially Invited is a 2025 romantic comedy directed by Nicholas Stoller and released on January 30, 2025. The film, now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, stars Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon in lead roles.

It takes viewers on a comedic journey filled with mishaps, misunderstandings, and weddings that are anything but ordinary. The storyline focuses on a double-booked wedding on a small island, leading to hilarious moments as two families navigate the chaos of sharing the same venue.

One of the film's standout moments is the surprising cameo by Nick Jonas. He plays Pastor Luther, a young and charming minister hired to officiate one of the weddings.

His appearance gives the movie a lighthearted and surprising dimension, especially when he starts singing and performs a funny cover of Creed's With Arms Wide Open. A memorable laugh and a hint of musical nostalgia are brought about by this peculiar moment.

You're Cordially Invited follows two weddings on Georgia's Palmetto Island over one weekend. Jim, the father of one bride, and Margot, the sister of the other, must overcome comedic challenges after discovering the double booking.

Nick Jonas' Cameo in You're Cordially Invited

Nick Jonas' Cameo in You're Cordially Invited (Image via Prime Video)

Nick Jonas’ cameo in You're Cordially Invited stands out for its unique blend of comedy and music. The "hot" and confident pastor who is hired to perform at Neve and Dixon's wedding is played by Jonas as Pastor Luther.

His character is presented as a confident, smooth person who grabs attention right away. His spontaneous rendition of Creed's 1999 power ballad With Arms Wide Open is the highlight.

Pastor Luther is given a microphone as the ceremony starts, and rather than carrying out his assigned tasks, he launches into the well-known ballad. His performance, which features a raspy drawl reminiscent of Scott Stapp, the lead singer of Creed, gives a humorous touch to the otherwise conventional wedding scene.

Although the scene is brief, Jonas' animated delivery and the ridiculousness of the circumstance make it unforgettable. A catastrophe occurs as he is about to finish his second song: the ceremony's dock collapses, soaking Pastor Luther and bringing his show to a close.

This cameo, though short-lived, is a perfect example of You're Cordially Invited's blend of humor and surprises. It also brings together two fanbases—those who adore Nick Jonas and those who have a soft spot for Creed’s nostalgic hits.

The film’s decision to make Jonas sing this iconic track in such a humorous context showcases the movie’s playful spirit and ability to make even the most serious moments laughable.

Other Cameos in You're Cordially Invited

Peyton Manning as himself

Peyton Manning’s cameo in You're Cordially Invited is a delightful surprise. The NFL legend appears early in the film as himself, visiting Margot at her office. Manning’s comedic timing shines as he plays the role of an unamused guest, left waiting while Margot deals with wedding plans.

His deadpan expressions as he watches events unfold add to the film’s overall humor. Manning's appearance continues to entertain, as he later sings along during the post-credits scene.

Bobby Moynihan as himself

In the movie Is It Dead?, Bobby Moynihan also has a noteworthy role as the host of a made-up TV program. The show's premise, which requires contestants to determine whether an animal is alive or dead, is just as ridiculous as Moynihan's performance.

His straight-faced delivery of such a ridiculous concept and quick-witted humor make for the ideal comic relief. His role here will appeal to viewers of Moynihan's work on Saturday Night Live.

Wyatt Russell as The masked dancer host

Wyatt Russell makes a brief yet notable cameo in You're Cordially Invited. He is the host of The Masked Dancer, a parody of The Masked Singer.

The plot, in which Margot uses her job as a TV producer to obtain a costume for a practical joke, is connected to Russell's understated appearance. His performance gives the movie an additional humorous element, particularly during the post-credits montage when different characters join in on a sing-along.

All about You're Cordially Invited

You're Cordially Invited follows Jim, an overprotective father, who is caught off guard when his daughter, Jenni, announces her engagement. He wants to host her wedding at Palmetto Island, the same place where he married Jenni’s mother.

However, after the venue’s owner passes away unexpectedly, Jim’s reservation is left unconfirmed. Meanwhile, Margot, a television producer, learns that her sister Neve is also planning her wedding at the same location, leading to a double booking on June 1.

As the wedding date approaches, both families discover the mistake and, unable to find a new venue, decide to share the island. Each family tries to outdo the other in wedding preparations, causing chaos. Despite their initial conflict, Jim and Margot bond and overcome wedding planning mishaps.

Cast of You're Cordially Invited

The cast of the movie includes:

Will Ferrell as Jim

Reese Witherspoon as Margot

Meredith Hagner as Neve

Jimmy Tatro as Dixon

Geraldine Viswanathan as Jenni

Nick Jonas as Pastor Luther

Peyton Manning as Himself

Bobby Moynihan as Himself

Wyatt Russell as The Masked Dancer Host

Nick Jonas’ cameo as Pastor Luther, complete with his hilarious Creed performance, is a unique moment in the film.

