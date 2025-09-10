"Oh Ed & Lorraine, the ICONS you are": Internet reacts after 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' breaks record for biggest global opening for a horror film

Warner Bros.' new horror movie, The Conjuring: Last Rites, according to Variety, earned a huge debut on the global box office. The Michael Chaves-directed installment has become the biggest opener of all time for a horror film worldwide.Last Rites, which is the ninth entry in Warner Bros. and New Line’s paranormal film franchise, has pulled in a staggering $194 million worldwide in its first weekend of release. According to Variety, the film, from its release on Friday, September 5, to Sunday, September 7, collected an estimated $187 million worldwide.On Monday, September 8, 2025, the X account Pop Crave also reported the astonishing global earnings of the latest installment in the Conjuring universe and wrote:“The worldwide opening weekend of ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ has been updated to $194 million. It breaks the record for the biggest global opening for a horror film.”After the Twitter account Pop Crave shared this milestone of The Conjuring: Last Rites, fans were quick to share their opinions. Commenting on the same, a fan heaped praises on the leads, Ed and Lorraine Warren, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, respectively.“Oh Ed &amp; Lorraine, the ICONS you are,” the X user wrote.E J 🏀 @EJayArrowLINK@PopCrave Oh Ed &amp;amp;amp; Lorraine, the ICONS you are.While the reactions were mixed, some fans cheered for The Conjuring: Last Rites, calling it deserving.jaime @jaime_solisLINK@PopCrave Horror fans are absolutely crushing it this weekend. Box office numbers proving the genre's massive popularity. 🎬JV3 @its_jv3LINK@PopCrave well deserved for the series final send off. Hopefully we get more out of the conjuring universe though.Metalmind (🩵,🧡) @metalmiindLINK@PopCrave $194M opening? Horror movies out here making banks instead of screams.Meanwhile, some netizens argued the validity of this feat. One Twitterati also questions fans of horror movies for paying money to watch the “same” jump scares.Calmly-unique @CalmlyUniqueLINK@PopCrave People still paying to watch the same jump scares over and over? Horror fans are too loyal 😂🆆🅴🅰 $ 🅻🆃🅷 @CryptoPlays_LINK@PopCrave I can’t believe people enjoy watching horror movies.0xTee @Techtee7LINK@PopCrave I wouldn’t consider the conjuring to be a horror film. It wasn’t even as scary as some good horror in the pastThe Conjuring: Last Rites beats the all-time horror benchmark set by Warner Bros. filmsAccording to Variety, the ticket sales of The Conjuring: Last Rites eclipsed the all-time horror benchmark, which was previously set by the 2017 release It. Before this weekend, It: Chapter Two, released in 2019, held the record for the largest overseas debut for a horror film.The latest film in the Conjuring universe also became the third-biggest horror genre film to achieve this feat domestically, after 2017’s It and 2019’s It: Chapter Two, both of which were produced by Warner Bros.Meanwhile, per Deadline, after tallying up Monday’s international box office numbers, the film recorded $110 million in its opening across 66 markets. Notably, the US domestic numbers also saw an estimated rise of another $1 million, lifting the domestic box office total to $84 million.Deadline also reported that the film had the biggest debut in the Conjuring universe in a total of 41 overseas markets, including Germany, Italy, the UK, the Netherlands, and all of Latin America.The film notably achieved the top launch for a horror film ever in 17 markets, including Spain, Norway, Brazil, Colombia, and Chile. Last Rites also earned the biggest Warner Bros. opening weekend ever in India.Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga (Image via Getty)For the unversed, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows two paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, who attempt to quash a demon from a family’s home. The picture has reportedly been a commercial success for Warner Bros., having cost $55 million to produce.While the Conjuring universe reportedly includes several sequels and spinoffs, the latest installment saw James Wan and Peter Safran return as producers. Meanwhile, according to Variety, Annabelle is reportedly the highest-grossing horror franchise, having earned more than $2.3 billion.