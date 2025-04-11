One to One: John & Yoko - Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

One to One: John & Yoko is a documentary film co-directed by Kevin Macdonald and Sam Rice-Edwards. It premiered at the Venice Film Festival on August 30, 2024. The film is produced by Peter Worsley, Kevin Macdonald, and Alice Webb, under Mercury Studios and Plan B Entertainment.

The documentary offers an inside look into the lives of music legends John Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, during the 70s. It features never-before-seen footage of the couple and newly remixed music produced by their son, Sean Ono Lennon.

Magnolia Pictures, which acquired the North American distribution rights of the documentary, will release it theatrically in the United States on April 11, 2025.

One to One: John & Yoko to release on April 11, 2025

As mentioned above, the documentary film will be released across the United States on April 11, 2025. A trailer for the film was released on March 12, 2025, on the John Lennon YouTube channel, followed by other channels as well. The film will be exclusively available in IMAX, and tickets can be purchased through Magnolia Pictures' official website.

The film premiered at prestigious festivals such as the Venice Film Festival, the Telluride Film Festival, and the Sundance Film Festival. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised its authenticity despite being centered around someone who has been the subject of numerous films, shows, and documentaries.

What is One to One: John & Yoko about?

The documentary primarily covers the 18 months from 1971 to 1973, during which the couple lived in New York City's Greenwich Village. At the time, John Lennon had left The Beatles, and there were many speculations about his wife's relationship with his former band.

Amid the chaos, he played his only full-length show, the One to One benefit concert at Madison Square Garden. As per Magnolia Pictures, during their time in the US, the couple consumed a lot of American television. The documentary uses 'riotous mélange of American TV' to showcase the era and how the events such as the Vietnam War, The Price is Right, Nixon, Coca-Cola ads, etc, affected their music.

"As they experience a year of love and transformation in the US, John and Yoko begin to change their approach to protest — ultimately leading to the One to One concert, which was inspired by a Geraldo Rivera exposé they watched on TV."

One to One: John & Yoko features clips from the hit concert, as well as archival videos and recordings from the same period. The film offers a bold take on the time spent by two of history’s most influential artists.

Here's the official synopsis of the documentary:

"An expansive and revelatory inside look at John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s life in Greenwich Village in the early 1970s, ONE TO ONE: JOHN & YOKO delivers an immersive cinematic experience that brings to life electrifying, never-before-seen material and newly restored footage of John and Yoko’s only full-length concert."

It continues:

"Featuring mind-blowing music newly remixed and produced by Sean Ono Lennon, the film is a seismic revelation that will challenge pre-existing notions of the iconic couple."

