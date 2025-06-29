"Partners in Crime" — Matt Reeves updates on finishing The Batman Part II script with Mattson Tomlin

On June 27, 2025, DC Comics fans received long-awaited news about The Batman Part II script. Filmmaker Matt Reeves confirmed in an Instagram post that he had completed the script alongside screenwriter Mattson Tomlin. It is the first major update since the sequel film was announced in April 2022, a month after the release of Reeves' The Batman on March 4, 2022.

Ad

The social media post features a black-and-white image of the script's first page with the Bat-Insignia above the blurred title of The Batman: Part II. Matt and his co-writer, Mattson Tomlin, can be seen in the background together. The caption reads:

"Partners in Crime (Fighters)"

Ad

Trending

The Instagram post has received over 100k likes in less than 48 hours. Matt shared the same post on X, which has garnered more than 4.5 million views as of this writing.

What did James Gunn say about The Batman Part II?

Ad

Ahead of the exciting news, James Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Studios, told Entertainment Weekly exclusively on May 22, 2025, that The Batman Part II script would likely be finalized by June.

"Listen, we’re supposed to get a script in June. I hope that happens. We feel really good about it..... So we can’t wait to read the scripts, but we haven’t read it yet, if that’s your question....But I am irritated by people. I mean, it’s just that thing people don’t need to be entitled about....Matt’s not going to give me the screenplay until he feels good about the screenplay."

Ad

James Gunn went on to defend Matt Reeves from online hate for taking nearly three years to finish the script of The Batman Part II.

"People should get off Matt’s nuts because it’s like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it. That’s just the way it is. He doesn’t owe you something because you like his movie. I mean, you like his movie because of Matt. So let Matt do things the way he does," he said.

Ad

The Batman Part II was initially set to go into production in November 2023 and was scheduled to release in October 2025, but the SAG-AFTRA strikes halted those plans. Following multiple delays, the Batman sequel is now confirmed to release on October 1, 2027, as per Deadline's report dated June 27, 2025.

Furthermore, Tomlin told Screen Rant on August 21, 2024, that the sequel film will start filming in 2025.

The Batman was one of the biggest box office hits of 2022

Ad

The Batman, the first film in the planned trilogy, was released on March 4, 2022, and featured Robert Pattinson in the iconic role of Bruce Wayne for the first time. Matt Reeves helmed the superhero film and shared writing credits with Peter Craig. It was a box office hit and earned over $772 million in worldwide collections against a budget of $185–200 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Moreover, the crime drama film was the seventh-highest-grossing film of 2022.

Ad

In addition to Pattinson, the film starred Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Colin Farrell as Oz the Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Lt. James Gordon, and Paul Dano as The Riddler, among others.

The film also inspired the spin-off series The Penguin, which debuted on HBO Max in September 2024. Colin Farrell reprised his role as the titular villain in the eight-part limited series. The Penguin was well-received by critics and audiences alike and became the third-most-watched HBO or Max debut season, after The House of the Dragon and The Last of Us.

Ad

Stay tuned for the latest updates and news about The Batman Part II.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More