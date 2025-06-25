Ponyboi (2024): U.S. theatre release date, plot, and everything we know so far 

Ponyboi is a thriller film directed by Esteban Arango, from a screenplay by River Gallo, who also stars in the titular role. It is based on a 2019 short film of the same name, which Gallo also wrote and directed.
The film premiered on January 20, 2024, at the Sundance Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize. It will be released in the United States by Fox Entertainment Studios and Gathr on June 27, 2025.
Besides Gallo, the film also stars Dylan O'Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Murray Bartlett, and Indya Moore in prominent roles. The supporting actors include Keith William Richards, Juan Carlos Hernández, Annie Henk, and Miles Coreas.
When will Ponyboi be released?
As mentioned above, the film will be released across theatres in the United States on June 27, 2025, by Fox Entertainment Studios and Gathr. Early screenings of the film happened last year in multiple film festivals such as Sundance, Torino Film Festival, Madrid International LGBT Film Festival, America's Rainbow Film Festival, etc. It was widely praised by the critics, getting nominated for several accolades.
Fans can book tickets for the screenings in Los Angeles through a link shared by the film's social media handles. People who want to watch the film from the comfort of their homes can get it on VOD from July 4, 2025, to July 23, 2025.
What is the film about?
The film explores a fateful day in the life of a young intersex s*x worker after a dangerous encounter with a gangster. As the character survives through the neon-lit underbelly of New Jersey on Valentine's Day, the interactions with colorful yet peculiar people intensify the tense situation. The situation forces him to confront his past demons.
The film is tense and dramatic, yet slick and stylistic, blending the elements of queer coming-of-age with a gritty, high-stakes thriller. Here's the official synopsis:
"It's a Valentine's Day like any other for Ponyboi, until an encounter with a gangster goes horribly wrong and he finds himself on a desperate journey across a New Jersey populated by sadistic pimps, sympathetic cowboys and his own personal demons. Written by and starring River Gallo, Ponyboi is both a high-octane neo-noir and a reflective depiction of the intersex experience."
Who is in the cast of the film?
The film is led by River Gallo, who is also an intersex rights activist in real life. Victoria Pedretti plays Ponyboi's childhood friend, Angel, whom he encounters during Valentine's Day. Another character he encounters during that night is her drug-dealer ex-husband, Vinnie, played by Dylan O'Brien.
Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the film:
- River Gallo as Ponyboi
- Dylan O'Brien as Vinnie
- Victoria Pedretti as Angel
- Murray Bartlett as Bruce
- Indya Moore as Charlie
- Keith William Richards as Two-Tone
- Juan Carlos Hernández as Carlos
- Annie Henk as Luz
- Miles Coreas as Young Ponyboi
- Stephen Moscatello as Lucky
- Jari Jones as Foxxxy
- NaTonia Monét as Yolanda
- Aphrodite Armstrong as Gina
- Denis Lambert as Jeff
- Jacobi Jones as Mick
- Chiquitita as Gloria Rosa
- Moises Acevedo as Sticky
- Sophie LaBelle as Bartender
- Bryant Carroll as Al
- Tony Mitchell as Husband in Laundromat
Stay tuned for more news and information about Ponyboi and other such upcoming films.