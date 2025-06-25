Ponyboi (2024): U.S. theatre release date, plot, and everything we know so far 

Ponyboi is a thriller film directed by Esteban Arango, from a screenplay by River Gallo, who also stars in the titular role. It is based on a 2019 short film of the same name, which Gallo also wrote and directed.

The film premiered on January 20, 2024, at the Sundance Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize. It will be released in the United States by Fox Entertainment Studios and Gathr on June 27, 2025.

Besides Gallo, the film also stars Dylan O'Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Murray Bartlett, and Indya Moore in prominent roles. The supporting actors include Keith William Richards, Juan Carlos Hernández, Annie Henk, and Miles Coreas.

When will Ponyboi be released?

Trending

As mentioned above, the film will be released across theatres in the United States on June 27, 2025, by Fox Entertainment Studios and Gathr. Early screenings of the film happened last year in multiple film festivals such as Sundance, Torino Film Festival, Madrid International LGBT Film Festival, America's Rainbow Film Festival, etc. It was widely praised by the critics, getting nominated for several accolades.

Fans can book tickets for the screenings in Los Angeles through a link shared by the film's social media handles. People who want to watch the film from the comfort of their homes can get it on VOD from July 4, 2025, to July 23, 2025.

What is the film about?

The film explores a fateful day in the life of a young intersex s*x worker after a dangerous encounter with a gangster. As the character survives through the neon-lit underbelly of New Jersey on Valentine's Day, the interactions with colorful yet peculiar people intensify the tense situation. The situation forces him to confront his past demons.

The film is tense and dramatic, yet slick and stylistic, blending the elements of queer coming-of-age with a gritty, high-stakes thriller. Here's the official synopsis:

"It's a Valentine's Day like any other for Ponyboi, until an encounter with a gangster goes horribly wrong and he finds himself on a desperate journey across a New Jersey populated by sadistic pimps, sympathetic cowboys and his own personal demons. Written by and starring River Gallo, Ponyboi is both a high-octane neo-noir and a reflective depiction of the intersex experience."

Who is in the cast of the film?

The film is led by River Gallo, who is also an intersex rights activist in real life. Victoria Pedretti plays Ponyboi's childhood friend, Angel, whom he encounters during Valentine's Day. Another character he encounters during that night is her drug-dealer ex-husband, Vinnie, played by Dylan O'Brien.

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the film:

River Gallo as Ponyboi

as Ponyboi Dylan O'Brien as Vinnie

as Vinnie Victoria Pedretti as Angel

as Angel Murray Bartlett as Bruce

as Bruce Indya Moore as Charlie

as Charlie Keith William Richards as Two-Tone

as Two-Tone Juan Carlos Hernández as Carlos

as Carlos Annie Henk as Luz

as Luz Miles Coreas as Young Ponyboi

as Young Ponyboi Stephen Moscatello as Lucky

as Lucky Jari Jones as Foxxxy

as Foxxxy NaTonia Monét as Yolanda

as Yolanda Aphrodite Armstrong as Gina

as Gina Denis Lambert as Jeff

as Jeff Jacobi Jones as Mick

as Mick Chiquitita as Gloria Rosa

as Gloria Rosa Moises Acevedo as Sticky

as Sticky Sophie LaBelle as Bartender

as Bartender Bryant Carroll as Al

as Al Tony Mitchell as Husband in Laundromat

Stay tuned for more news and information about Ponyboi and other such upcoming films.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More