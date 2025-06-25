Sorry, Baby (2025): Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The black-comedy drama Sorry, Baby, written and directed by Eva Victoria, is set for its theatrical release in the United States. The film will begin its run on the big screen from June 27, 2025, following its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, where it received rave reviews. The film was produced by Mark Ceryak and Adele Romanski, and A24 acquired its distribution rights for the North American region.

The synopsis for the film, as per A24, reads:

Something bad happened to Agnes. But life goes on… for everyone around her, at least.

Eva Victor was also awarded the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award for the black-comedy drama film Sorry, Baby at the film festival. The article further discusses in detail the film's release, plot, and cast.

Sorry, Baby release details explored

The black-comedy drama film Sorry, Baby will be released in select theaters on June 27, 2025, in New York and Los Angeles. The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 24 minutes. The Fandango website and app can help interested viewers with the showtime and the location of the nearest theater screening the film in select cities.

According to filmratings.com, Sorry, Baby has been rated 'R' by the Motion Picture Association of America for sexual content and language.

What is the film all about?

The trailer for the black-comedy drama film Sorry, Baby is available on the official A24 YouTube channel. The trailer begins with Agnes greeting her friend Lydie with excitement; she is here to stay with her. Agnes and Lydie get nostalgic about their time growing up together as they discuss school and other stuff while strolling around the town.

Agnes has an awkward encounter with her neighbor while she tries to borrow some wood to light up a fire for cooking some hot dogs. Later in the clip, Agnes is shown to be struggling with a bad incident from the past. She finally speaks about it with an older friend of hers named Pete.

Doctors and other women try to show empathy for her, which seems like an indication that the serious incident was related to an assault on her. The past trauma also causes her a panic attack while she is driving, as seen in the trailer. A montage of scenes from the film, which show Agnes going through her various emotions as she tries to move on in her life, is played in the clip.

The trailer fades with Agnes adopting a stray kitten on her walk, and Lydie okaying her decision after she announces it to her upon returning home.

Cast and crew details for Sorry, Baby

The black-comedy drama film Sorry, Baby was written and directed by Eva Victor, who also portrays the lead role of Agnes. Mia Cioffi Henry served as the director of photography, and Lia Ouyang Rusli scored the music for the project. Pastel, Big Beach, High Frequency Entertainment, and Tango Entertainment were the production companies involved. According to IMDb, the principal photography took place in Massachusetts, United States.

The cast list also includes Naomi Ackie as Lydie, Louis Cancelmi as Peter Decker, Kelly McCormack as Natasha, Lucas Hedges as Gavin, and John Lynch as Pete.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the black-comedy drama film has received a positive rating of 96% based on 52 reviews from critics so far.

