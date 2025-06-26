Pretty Hurts on Lifetime: Full list of cast

Lifetime is here with a new movie titled Pretty Hurts, which premieres this Saturday, June 28, 2025. The movie, starring Haylie Duff as Julie and Sarah Borne as Lauren, follows Lauren's story as she begins her journey in the beauty pageant industry and is faced with the dark side of competition.

Lauren enters the same beauty pageant that her mother, Julie, once competed in, unaware of how dangerous the world of ruthless competition is. Simultaneously, Lauren has to struggle with the fact that her best friend, Rae, is battling an uncommon and potentially deadly disease—meningitis B. This prompts Lauren to use the platform the pageant presents to spread awareness about the condition Rae is suffering from.

Pretty Hurts is produced by Singer/White Entertainment and Swirl Films for Lifetime, and it is executive produced by Sheri Singer and Eric Tomosunas. Brian Herzlinger is directing the movie from a script written by Lydia Genner.

Pretty Hurts on Lifetime: Cast list explored

1. Haylie Duff as Julie

Haylie Duff stars in Pretty Hurts (Image via Getty)

Haylie Duff is an American actor and singer. She starred as Amy Sanders in Lizzie McGuire, Sandy Jameson in 7th Heaven, and Summer Wheatly in Napoleon Dynamite. Apart from acting, she also does food blogging. Duff used to have her own cooking show called The Real Girl's Kitchen.

Duff stars as Julie, Lauren's mother, who previously dominated the same pageant that Julie enters, in the Lifetime movie Pretty Hurts.

2. Sarah Borne as Lauren

Sarah Borne stars in Pretty Hurts (Image via Getty)

Born and brought up in Atlanta, Georgia, Sarah Borne developed a passion for acting from a very young age after seeing a local production of Thomas Meehan's Annie. She participated in theatre throughout her school life and was cast as Emily in her school's production of Thornton Wilder's Our Town.

Borne has since featured in several films and television series, like Doom Patrol, Sleepy Hollow, and Your Worst Nightmare. She stars in the lead role as Lauren, the girl who follows her mother's footsteps only to find herself unprepared to face that world, in the upcoming Lifetime movie.

3. Kaci Barker as Rae

Kaci Barker, who is known for her roles in The Family Plan, Possession, and Plan it Out, stars as Lauren's best friend, Rae, in Pretty Hurts. Rae gets seriously ill with meningitis B, and Lauren turns her pageant platform into a means for spreading awareness about the deadly disease.

Movie synopsis

Lifetime has released an official synopsis for the movie, which reads:

"Brought to you by GSK. To win scholarship money for college, Lauren enters the same beauty pageant her mom once dominated in her youth. Lauren is thrust into a dark, toxic world of cutthroat competition and manipulation."

It continues:

"Too preoccupied with the pageant, Lauren doesn't realize that her best friend Rae is falling seriously ill with an uncommon and potentially deadly disease — meningitis B – prompting her to turn the pageant platform into a tool for awareness."

Along with the listed actors above, the Lifetime movie also stars Cyane Gan and Haley Gosserand in undisclosed roles.

Pretty Hurts premieres this Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.

