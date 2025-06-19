Shattered Vows on LMN: Full list of cast

Lifetime’s newest LMN thriller, Shattered Vows, premieres on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT. According to a Lifetime schedule notice dated June 19, 2025, the 90-minute telefilm is directed by Haylie Duff from a script by Brooke Williams and produced by Danny Roth with executive support from Sebastian Battro, Tom Berry, Kayley Loveridge, John Mehrer, and Michael Roth.

The story begins on a gleaming honeymoon balcony, where bride Sarah watches her new husband, Brendan, plunge to his death. An autopsy ruled the fall a homicide. Brendan’s sister Rachel insists Sarah orchestrated the crime, yet Rachel’s mysterious death soon follows.

Sarah must clear her name to avoid prison and keep custody of her step-daughter. Shot in Georgia, Shattered Vows continues Lifetime’s “ripped-from-the-headlines” slate by blending a crime-mystery framework with family-court stakes and social-media scrutiny.

Trending

The official synopsis for the movie Shattered Vows on Lifetime reads:

"A honeymoon goes tragically wrong when new groom, Brendan, falls off a hotel balcony, leaving his bride, Sarah, devastated. When the autopsy points to murder, Brendan’s sister, Rachel, pushes the authorities to hold her sister-in-law accountable but dies soon after. Sarah must quickly prove her innocence or risk a lifetime separated from her stepdaughter."

Main cast of Shattered Vows

1) Christie Leverette as Sarah

Christie Leverette in "Both Eyes Open" Atlanta Premiere (/Image via Getty)

In Shattered Vows, Sarah is the grieving newlywed thrust into a murder investigation. She spends the film gathering evidence that might save both her freedom and her step-daughter’s future.

Sarah is played by Christie Leverette. According to TV Insider, Christie Leverette was born in Marietta, Georgia. She broke out on BET’s Sistas and the anthology series Covenant before leading the 2023 thriller Sinister Cover-Up. IMDb notes that Leverette also writes and produces independent shorts.

2) Kabby Borders as Lindsey

Lindsey is Sarah’s best friend in Shattered Vows and a sounding board. She offers a calm presence while the evidence pile grows and the media storm intensifies.

IMDb records show that Kabby Borders earned a BFA from Elon University in 2012 and collected supporting turns in The Founder (2016), Game Night (2018), and The Dirt (2019). Lifetime viewers will recognise her from the thriller The Wrong Daughter and recent holiday drama Dial S for Santa.

3) Rae DeRosa as Rachel

Rae DeRosa (Image via instagram/@raederosaa)

Rachel, Brendan’s older sister, channels her grief into a relentless push to have Sarah arrested. Her unexpected death midway through the narrative shifts suspicion, raising new questions about who wanted Brendan and Rachel gone.

A Voyage ATL interview dated February 23, 2023, notes that Rae DeRosa grew up in Suwanee, Georgia, and landed early streaming roles on The Summer I Turned Pretty and Hulu’s Tell Me Lies. Shattered Vows is her first Lifetime lead.

4) Will Holland as Henry

Henry’s precise job is kept under wraps until the final act; teasers hint he holds a key to the balcony timeline. IMDb listings show Will A. Holland appearing as a receptionist in Marvel’s forthcoming Captain America: Brave New World (2025) and guest-starring on ABC’s Will Trent.

An Atlanta native with indie-film roots, Holland balances acting with real-estate work, a dual career that frequently finds its way into local press profiles.

5) James Bobo as Jason

James Bobo (Image via Instagram@/jamesbobo)

Jason enters the story as an investigator who must weigh Sarah’s protestations against mounting circumstantial evidence.

In an Authority Magazine interview dated June 5, 2025, James Bobo explained that he spent a decade directing national commercials before pivoting to acting. He has since appeared in cable thrillers such as Danger on Party Island (2024) and Tubi’s Twisted Marriage Therapist (2023).

Supporting cast members of Shattered Vows

Brooke Burfitt as Larisa, Sarah’s attorney

as Larisa, Sarah’s attorney John Castle as Jack, Brendan’s business partner

as Jack, Brendan’s business partner Courtney Elvira as Nicole Adamson, Brendan’s daughter and Sarah’s stepchild

as Nicole Adamson, Brendan’s daughter and Sarah’s stepchild David Rucker III as Detective Ruiz, lead investigator

as Detective Ruiz, lead investigator Jia Gay as Michelle Locklear, forensic examiner

as Michelle Locklear, forensic examiner Khary Colbert as Medic #2, first responder at the hotel

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More