Rachel Zegler’s Snow White knocked out of top spot as Jason Statham’s A Working Man takes over

The latest Disney fantasy film, Snow White, is navigating troubled waters. It has received lukewarm response from the viewers and has underperformed at the box office compared to Disney's other live-action remakes. According to Box Office Mojo, it earned $42 million in the opening weekend. The release of Jason Statham's action film A Working Man on March 28, 2025, has replaced it at the top of the box office.

The film, directed by Marc Webb and written by Erin Cressida Wilson, reimagines the classic 1812 German fairy tale by Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm. It is based on the 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The official synopsis of Snow White reads:

"A live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film. The magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters."

Snow White suffered a decline in box office numbers

Snow White has had a disappointing box office run compared to Disney's other live-action remakes of classic animated movies. In the second weekend, the film only managed to gross $14.2 million, as reported by USA Today on March 31, 2025. Meanwhile, Jason Statham-led action film A Working Man, which released theatrically across the United States on March 28, 2025, has taken the number one box office spot with $15.2 million total gross in the same weekend.

For comparison, Snow White opened first weekend collection of $42 million, and the live-action versions of The Little Mermaid opened to $95.5 million. Beauty and the Beast made $174.7 million, Aladdin opened to $91.5 million, and Cinderella made $67.8 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

What is the controversy surrounding Snow White?

The film has been in the headlines since its official announcement, largely due to the casting of Rachel Zegler, who is of Colombian and Polish descent, in the titular role. Controversy was also raised due to its depiction of the seven dwarfs and Zegler's comments on polarising topics such as the 2024 presidential election.

Following her statements, social media opinions intensified, shifting the entire marketing campaign for the film in a negative direction. The movie's poor box office performance may also suggest a decline in audience interest in the live-action remakes of classic animated movies. If that is the case, then it could be a concern for Disney, which already has Lilo & Stitch and Moana remakes in the pipeline.

What is A Working Man about?

A Working Man is an action thriller packed with head-smashing and bone-crushing action sequences. The film is about an ex-Royal Marine, Levon Cade, who now works as a contractor for Joe Garcia, whose family has been very kind to Levon. When Joe's daughter, Jenny, is abducted by the members of the Russian mafia, Levon promises to bring her back, even if that means killing dozens of mobsters along the way.

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"Levon Cade left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss’s daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Snow White, A Working Man, and other upcoming films.

