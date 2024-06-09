Richard Linklater's Hit Man: Full list of cast and characters 

Hit Man (2024) made its debut at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 5, 2023, before its theatrical release on May 24, 2024. Netflix has now bought the streaming rights for the film and is set to release it digitally on June 7, 2024.

Directed by Richard Linklater, this romantic comedy is based on the story of Hit Man (2001) by Skip Hollandsworth.

The plot of Hit Man (2024) film revolves around a divorced philosophy professor named Gray Johnson. He starts working as a fake hitman and an undercover agent for the New Orleans Police Department when one officer goes on a temporary leave. Disguised as different individuals, Gary begins to catch people who want to hire a killer to do their dirty work.

Trending

As per Rotten Tomatoes, the official synopsis of the film reads:

"Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater's sunlit neo-noir stars Glen Powell as strait-laced professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hit man for the New Orleans Police Department. Preternaturally gifted at inhabiting different guises and personalities to catch hapless people hoping to bump off their enemies...."

It continues:

"Gary descends into morally dubious territory when he finds himself attracted to one of those potential criminals, a beautiful young woman named Madison (Adria Arjona). As Madison falls for one of Gary's personas -- the mysteriously sexy Ron -- their steamy affair sets off a chain reaction of play acting, deception, and escalating stakes."

Hit Man is produced by Mike Blizzard, Jason Bateman, and Glen Powell, among others. The film has a runtime of 115 minutes and will be distributed by Netflix.

Who stars in Richard Linklater's Hit Man?

1) Glen Powell as Gary Johnson

Glen Powell stars as Gary Johnson in Hit Man (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Netflix)

Glen Powell is a 35-year-old American actor who is known for his appearances in movies like Top Gun Maverick (2022), Set It Up (2018), The Dark Night Rises (2012), Devotion (2022), and more.

In the film, Powell plays the role of a university professor named Gary Johnson, who helps the New Orleans Police Department when their undercover officer gets suspended. Gary can make criminals confess and also figure out the most likely suspect to confess.

2) Austin Amelio as Jasper

Austin Amelio plays the role of Jasper in Hit Man (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Austin Amelio, a 36-year-old actor from the United States, is famous for his role as Dwight in the series The Walking Dead (2010-22). He has also appeared in movies and shows like Holler (2020), Deliverance Creek (2014), Song to Song (2017), and more.

In this film, Amelio plays the role of Jasper. He is an undercover cop, who poses as a hitman to gain confessions from criminals. When he loses his job and Gary replaces him in the department, he starts to hate Gary and doesn’t appreciate anything good that he does.

3) Retta as Claudette

Retta stars as Claudette in this film (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix)

Retta is a 54-year-old standup comedian and actress from the US. She is best known for her appearances in movies and shows like Good Boys (2019), First Sunday (2008), Other People (2016), and many more.

Retta plays the role of Claudette, who is one of the members of the New Orleans Police Department’s undercover team. She is sincere at her job and works with Gary throughout the film to help him and the department individually.

Other cast

Here is the additional cast list of the movie:

Cast and crew members of this film (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Netflix)

Adria Arjona as Madison Masters

Gralen Bryant Banks as Sergeant Hank

Sanjay Rao as Phil

Evan Holtzman as Ray Masters

Molly Bernard as Alisha

Hit Man will be available to stream on Netflix starting June 7, 2024.