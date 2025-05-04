Salvable (2025): Full list of cast explored

Salvable is a boxing crime drama film that hit the theaters on May 2, 2025. The movie follows the story of an aging boxer named Sal who is trying hard to leave his small town while grappling with a fractured relationship with his teenage daughter.

Björn Franklin and Johnny Marchetta direct the movie from a script written by Franklin. It marks Franklin and Marchetta's feature film debut. Jamie Gamache and Connor O'Hara produce the film for Lowkey Films, and Julien Loeffler and James Kermack for Featuristic Films.

In the film, Toby Kebbell appears as Sal, while Shia LaBeouf, Killa Lord Cassidy, and James Cosmo portray other key characters.

Complete cast list of Salvable

1) Toby Kebbell as Sal

Toby Kebbell at the screening of Netflix's The Angel (Image via Getty)

British actor Toby Kebbell plays the lead role of Sal, a former boxer in Salvable. Sal is seeking purpose in his life beyond his passion for boxing, while resisting the urge to slip back into his old life. His tense relationship with his daughter is also something he has been trying to fix.

Kebbell made his big screen debut with a role in the 2004 movie, Dead Man's Shoes. He has since appeared in numerous projects such as Fantastic Four, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and Kong: Skull Island. He also had a role in the Apple TV+ series Servant.

2) Shia LaBeouf as Vince

Shia LaBeouf at the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Shia LaBeouf appears as Vince, Sal's old friend and former convict. Vince's re-entry into Sal's life makes things even more complicated for the latter. The temptations Vince brings with him could disrupt Sal's journey of recovery.

LaBeouf first gained recognition for playing Louis Stevens on the Disney Channel TV series Even Stevens. He has since appeared as the protagonist, Sam Witwicky, in Transformers, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

His most recent role was in Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis.

3) Kila Lord Cassidy as Molly

Kila Lord Cassidy at the British Independent Film Awards 2022 (Image via Getty)

Kila Lord Cassidy portrays Molly, Sal's teenage daughter. Molly has a strained relationship with her father, which he is trying to change. Sal's past choices have affected Molly negatively, and their relationship highlights the challenges of rebuilding trust.

Cassidy is the daughter of Irish actress Elaine Cassidy and English actor Stephen Lord. She made her feature film debut in 2020's The Doorman. In 2022, she appeared in the period drama The Wonder alongside Florence Pugh and received a nomination for Breakthrough Performance at the British Independent Film Awards.

4) James Cosmo as Welly

James Cosmo at the Nightsleeper London Premiere (Image via Getty)

James Cosmo plays the role of Welly, Sal's seasoned trainer and mentor in Salvable. Welly represents the link Sal has to boxing. He also acts as a stabilizing force during the tumultuous situation Sal finds himself in.

Cosmo is known for playing supporting roles in movies like The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and Wonder Woman. He has also appeared in TV series like Jack Ryan, Sons of Anarchy, and Game of Thrones.

List of supporting actors in Salvable

Besides the aforementioned actors, several others appear in Salvable. Here is a list of the actors and the characters they play in the film.

Michael Socha as Little Marcus

Aiysha Hart as Fay

Elaine Cassidy as Elaine

Barry Ward as Paddy

Nell Hudson as Becky

Tom Leigh as Leo

Gavin Lee Lewis as James (Boxer)

Joel Morris as Dale

Sam Shoubber as Imran

Renu Brindle as Marta

Jermaine Liburd as Oliver

Alina Allison as Billie

Charlie Williams as McShane

Mikey Fantham as Sammy Quinn

Salvable is now in theaters.

