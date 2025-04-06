Screamboat ending explained: Who was introduced at the end of the film?

Screamboat is a horror comedy film by Steven LaMorte, based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Matthew Garcia-Dunn. The film reimagines the popular Steamboat Willie character from Ub Iwerks's 1928 short film and turns him into a murderous monster.

He goes on a killing rampage on a late-night New York City ferry, becoming more creative and brutal with each subsequent film. Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"Be our guest on a New York City ferry ride that turns into a hilarious nightmare when a mischievous mouse named Steamboat Willie becomes a monstrous reality. Can the unsuspecting passengers survive the creature’s miniature murder & mayhem?"

Screamboat has a survivor in Selena, who manages to stop his rampage. But the film ends with a hint of more blood and gore following in future installments, with the introduction of a new character. The film stars David Howard Thornton, Jesse Posey, Allison Pittel, Amy Schmacher, Kailey Hyman, Jesse Kove, and Jarlath Conroy in prominent roles.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Screamboat. Reader's discretion is advised.

Screamboat is set on a New York late-night ferry

On January 1, 2024, the iconic 1928 short film Steamboat Willie, which eventually became Disney's iconic mouse, entered the public domain. One day later, this movie was announced, turning the loving mouse into a menacing monster. The success of the Twisted Childhood Universe, which did the same with Winnie the Pooh and Peter Pan, paved the way for Screamboat.

In the film, the final girl is Selena, a clothing designer from Minnesota who was somewhat at the brink of failing her New York dream and was considering moving back to her hometown. Accompanying her was a group of girls dressed like Disney princesses. Interestingly, their names were also like the famous Disney princesses, such as Ariel and Jasmine.

Soon, the deadly game of blood began when the two-foot-tall mouse began murdering people on the ferry one by one, in the most gruesome and creative way.

Selena stabbed Willie, stopping his rampage

The film followed the standard horror movie trope in which many random people and minor characters were taken out by Willie. As the bloodbath intensified, a group of people led by Selena tried their best to survive the attacks, but the mouse always found a way to sneak up on them.

It was earlier revealed that Willie had lived a century in isolation without any major harm. He could live without the sunlight or other such necessary elements. The reason behind his capability is the experiment that was done on him to make him more animated.

After killing several dozen passengers, the mouse was stabbed by Selena with a pair of scissors in the head. She didn't just save her life, but also the lives of two other grateful passengers, the EMTA Amber, and the young boy Matteo.

Screamboat ending introduced Millie

Selena's blows stopped and incapacitated the murderous mouse, but in the final moments of the film, it was shown that he survived the injuries. It can be assumed that the experimentation has turned Willie into a functionally immortal who can be slowed down but to killed permanently.

Another big reveal followed when viewers got to see a glimpse of a creature looking just like Willie. It was not explained who this creature was until the final credits rolled. During the film's post-credit clip, a title card appeared that read,

"Willie and Minnie will return."

This confirmed that the creature with Willie was Minnie Mouse, his literal partner in crime. It was earlier revealed that Millie had been lost at sea, and because Selena dressed like her, Willie got infatuated with her and spared her life multiple times.

The end reveal has left a possibility for the murderous duo to return for another joint killing spree. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation about a sequel.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Screamboat and other upcoming slasher films.

