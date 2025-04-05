Where was Screamboat (2025) filmed? All filming locations explored

The 2025 horror-comedy Screamboat has caused a stir for its surreal reimagining of a classic animated legend and its atmospheric context. A dark tribute to Disney's 1928 cartoon short Steamboat Willie, Screamboat turns a jaunty steamboat romp into a dark ride on a possessed ferry.

Directed by Steven LaMorte, the film relies on setting and atmosphere to provide its mix of horror and humor—making the selection of filming locations more important to its creepy appeal.

Though the movie offers a fictional, gore-drenched journey across New York waters, the production team looked to real-life locations to bring the mayhem down to earth in disturbing reality. The main filming location was the famous Staten Island Ferry, a familiar landmark of New York City, which had already been bought by Saturday Night Live veterans Colin Jost and Pete Davidson in 2022.

Their ferry served as the focal point for Screamboat, bringing an element of real-life mystery to the on-screen horror.

Exploring in detail the filming locations of Screamboat movie

Production on Screamboat predominantly occurred on the retired Staten Island Ferry, which has become a surprise film set due to the ferry being purchased by actors and comedians Colin Jost and Pete Davidson. The privately owned ferry not only served as the primary setting but also emerged as one of the movie's central characters, offering the gritty, industrial feel that works well with the dark tone of the film.

Additional exterior scenes and water shots were filmed near New York Harbor, solidifying the movie's urban horror atmosphere.

The production team used practical effects and close-up camerawork, employing the actual ferry's interior to impose an immersive, claustrophobic environment.

The choice to film on an operational vessel instead of relying heavily on soundstages or computer-generated effects served to preserve a real sense of realism throughout the movie's duration.

What is Screamboat about?

It reimagines a classic piece of animation history through the lens of horror. The story follows a team of New York City subway commuters and ferry staff who become trapped on a bad late-night ferry ride. A demonic Steamboat Willie, the main antagonist, wreaks havoc aboard the boat, forcing riders to fight for their lives.

Director Steven LaMorte described the movie as a wicked yet ominous slide into insanity in an interview with IndieWire. The mouse character created by Quantum Creation FX acts as a naughty but deadly energy. While the movie leans into the ridiculousness of its set-up, it still provides real frights, combining satire, nostalgia, and tension.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"On the last ferry of the night in New York, passengers and crew are hunted by a merciless rat, and what should have been a peaceful crossing turns into a bloody massacre."

Who stars in the movie?

Headlining the cast is David Howard Thornton, best known for playing Art the Clown in the Terrifier series, who takes on the evil iteration of Steamboat Willie. He is joined by Allison Pittel, Amy Schumacher, Jesse Posey, Rumi C. Jean-Louis, Kailey Hyman, Jesse Kove, and seasoned actor Jarlath Conroy. Charles Edwin Powell also stars in a supporting role.

The movie includes cameo appearances by actor Tyler Posey and comedians Brian Quinn and Joe DeRosa, adding a surprise element for pop culture and comedy fans. The combination of horror veterans and comedic actors lends itself to Screamboat's quirky tone, providing both fear and humor.

For the unversed, Screamboat had a limited theatrical release on April 2, 2025.

