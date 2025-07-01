“She’d be a great Wonder Woman”- James Gunn addresses rumours about Adria Arjona starring as the new Wonder Woman

James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-CEOs of DC Studios, rebooted the superhero franchise in hopes of bringing it back on track. The upcoming film, Superman, is the first live-action movie in the Chapter One: Gods and Monsters series, which was kickstarted by the animated series, Creature Commandos.

David Corenswet replaced Henry Cavill as Superman in the new DC Universe. The same is expected to happen with all other superheroes, including Wonder Woman. In an interview with Extra on July 1, 2025, James Gunn addressed the rumors around Adria Arjona's casting as Wonder Woman.

Since Gunn follows Arjona on Instagram, some fans wondered if she was going to succeed Gal Gadot as the new Wonder Woman. When the DC Studios co-CEO was asked about this in the interview, he replied:

"I follow Adria on Instagram but everybody came out [and said], 'He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman.' Gunn shared. “She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way.”

Gunn further added.

She was in a movie that I made seven years ago. We’ve been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn’t just follow her."

The movie James Gunn and Adria Arjona worked on is 2016’s The Belko Experiment, directed by Greg McLean. While Arjona starred in it, Gunn penned the script and also produced it alongside Peter Safran.

Gal Gadot first made a guest appearance as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She reprised the role in several other movies, including Wonder Woman, Justice League, and Wonder Woman 1984.

Adria Arjona on fans casting her as Wonder Woman

While promoting Andor season 2 in an interview with CinemaBlend on April 30, 2025, Adria Arjona was asked about fan speculation that James Gunn followed her on social media because he plans to cast her as Diana Prince.

"I love James Gunn. He gave me my first movie ever, which was like my first studio movie, so I owe him a lot," Arjona said.

When the interviewer asked Arjona if Gunn following her on social media meant something, she admitted that she didn't know and crossed her fingers. She played the lead role of Bix Caleen in both seasons of Andor.

James Gunn claimed that a Wonder Woman movie is in the works

Fans have Superman, releasing in July 2025, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, releasing in June 2026, to look forward to. However, James Gunn has still not announced the actors who will take over the roles of Batman and Wonder Woman.

That said, a film inspired by Grant Morrison’s Batman and Son comic, along with a Paradise Island HBO series centered on the Amazons of Themyscira, are currently in development. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on June 10, 2025, Gunn confirmed that a Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now."

Robert Pattinson will reprise his role as Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II. The upcoming sequel is a part of the saga of movies and shows Reeves is building, centered on the Caped Crusader. The saga also includes the hit HBO series, The Penguin, and has nothing to do with the main DCU franchise.

Superman will be in theatres from July 11, 2025.

