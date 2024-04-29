Sleeping Dogs: Full cast list explored

Sleeping Dogs premiered in the United States on March 22, 2024, distributed by The Avenue. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the suspenseful murder thriller kept the audience hooked, earning an impressive 93% score.

Starring Russell Crowe, the film Sleeping Dogs is an adaptation of E.O. Chirovici's 2017 novel The Book of Mirrors. Crowe portrays Roy Freeman, a retired homicide detective battling Alzheimer's, who reopens an old case involving the murder of a college professor after receiving new information from an enigmatic woman.

Even though Adam Cooper changed the novel's original story in his film around the character of Roy, the novel's fans and Russell Crowe’s presence have attracted the audience to theaters and other online streaming platforms.

Sleeping Dogs boasts a stellar cast, including Karen Gillan, Marton Csokas, Tommy Flanagan, Harry Greenwood, Thomas M. Wright, Elizabeth Blackmore, Lynn Gilmartin, and Pacharo Mzembe.

The primary cast of Sleeping Dogs

1) Russell Crowe as Roy Freeman

New Zealand-born actor Russell Crowe takes on the role of Roy Freeman in the suspenseful film Sleeping Dogs. He portrays a memory-impaired former homicide detective, Freeman, who finds himself compelled to reexamine a gruesome murder case.

As Freeman delves back into the investigation, he reveals terrifying facts from his own past that he had forgotten. Struggling to regain his memory, Freeman begged his former partner to assist him in resuming the investigation.

2) Karen Gillan as Laura Baines

Karen Sheila Gillan, hailing from Scotland, is an acclaimed actress and filmmaker. She portrays Laura Baines, one of the main actors in the movie Sleeping Dogs.

The seductive and enigmatic Laura Baines abruptly alters the detective's world. When Freeman and his police colleague stumble into her, a web of inconsistencies, secrets, and terrifying truth emerges.

3) Marton Csokas as Dr. Joseph Wieder

Marton Csokas (Image via IMDb)

Marton Paul Csokas, a seasoned actor from New Zealand, joins the esteemed cast of Sleeping Dogs. In this murder mystery film, he collaborates with Karen Gillan and Russell Crowe.

Csokas assumes the role of Dr. Joseph Wieder, a distinguished college professor whose murder a decade prior remained shrouded in mystery, the investigation was prematurely closed. However, as the case is reopened, the protagonist's life and the plot take a completely different turn.

4) Tommy Flanagan as Jimmy Remis

Tommy Flanagan, who hails from Scotland, portrays the role of Jimmy Remis in this gripping murder mystery. He was Roy Freeman's former partner.

Now that this investigation has been revived after ten years, Detective Jimmy Remis feels uneasy. However, are all of his instincts real, or are they only for show? It is up to the fans to figure out the suspense.

5) Harry Greenwood as Richard Finn

Harry Greenwood (Image via IMDb)

Harry Weaving Greenwood is an Australian actor who plays Richard Finn in Sleeping Dogs.

Harry has also appeared in feature movies, including The Nightingale (2018) and True History of the Kelly Gang. Fans may also remember him from the television series Bad Mothers and Gallipoli. In addition to these, Harry is a stage actor and has appeared in Sean Lahiff's debut film as director, Carnifex.

6) Thomas M. Wright as Wayne Devereaux

Thomas M. Wright (Image via IMDb)

Thomas Michael Wright is an Australian actor, writer, film director, and producer. He portrays the role of Wayne Devereaux.

The actor came to attention with his work in Jane Campion's series Top of Lake. Additionally, he has directed the thriller The Stranger, which appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

7) Elizabeth Blackmore as Dana Finn

Elizabeth Blackmore (Image via IMDb)

Elizabeth Blackmore, an Australian actress, assumes the role of Dana Finn in the film.

She is best known for her roles as Natalie in the horror movie Evil Dead, Lady Toni Bevelli in the dark fantasy series Supernaturals, and Valerie Tulle in The Vampire Diaries.

8) Lynn Gilmartin as Diane Lynch

Lynn Gilmartin (Image via IMDb)

Lynn Gilmartin, an Australian actress and TV host, plays the character of Diane Lynch.

Gilmartin began her career as an actor with the role of Gemma in the movie Museo. Since then, she has appeared in numerous other movies, including How Do You Know Chris, The Vey Excellent Mr. Dundee, Kidnapped, and many more.

9) Pacharo Mzembe as Isaac Samuel

Pacharo Mzembe (Image via Instagram/@pacharomzembe)

Pacharo Mzembe, an Australian actor, portrays the role of Isaac Samuel.

He has performed on stage and in numerous series and feature films. Some of Pacharo Mzembe's known TV appearances include God's Favourite Idiot, Wakefield, Harrow, Here Come the Habibs, Underbelly, and many more.

In Sleeping Dog, the ensemble cast features a diverse array of gifted actors, each bringing their own special energy to the suspenseful film.