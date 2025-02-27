Squad 36: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Squad 36 is an upcoming French crime thriller film. directed by Olivier Marchal, the film is based on the novel by French author Michel Tourscher. Marchal is best known for his gritty crime thriller films, like Overdose and 36th Precinct, that explore the dark side of law enforcement and the criminal underworld.

The movie is scheduled to be released on Netflix on February 28. With an ensemble cast, like Victor Belmondo and Juliette Dol, the film is focused on the story of a troubled cop, who launches his rogue investigation on the murders of his two colleagues and another who disappeared.

When will Squad 36 be released?

As previously mentioned, the crime thriller film will premiere on Netflix on Friday, February 28. It will be available for streaming at midnight Pacific Time. Here are the release timings for different time zones:

Time Zone

Release Time

Pacific Time (PT)

12:00 AM

Mountain Time (MT)

1:00 AM

Central Time (CT)

2:00 AM

Eastern Time (ET)

3:00 AM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

8:00 AM

Central European Time (CET)

9:00 AM

Eastern European time (EET)

10:00 AM

Indian Standard Time (IST)

1:30 PM

Japan Standard Time (JST)

5:00 PM

What is the movie about?

A still from Squad 36 (Image via YouTube/Netflix France)

Squad 36 (French title: Bastion 36) follows the story of a senior police officer, Antoine Cerda, who is transferred to the Anti-Crime Brigade. When two officers are reported to have been killed and another goes missing from his former brigade, he launches his own investigation into the matter, only to find out about a deep-seated feud within the police force.

With its focus on gritty realism, flawed heroes, and moral ambiguity within law enforcement, this film is an intense, action-packed crime thriller. A trailer for the movie was released on February 4, 2024.

Cast of Squad 36

A still from Squad 36 (Image via Instagram/@netflixfr)

The film stars French actor Victor Belmondo in the lead role of Commandant Antoine Cerda. Victor Belmondo, the son of racing driver Paul Belmondo and grandson of actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, had his first credit screen role in 2015's The Very Private Life of Mister Sim.

Tewfik Jallab appears as Sami Belkaï, a former comrade of Cerda. Jallab is a French actor whose first credited screen role is in 1994's Killer Kid. His most recent role was in 2024's TV series, Paris Has Fallen.

Yvan Attal appears in an uncredited role. He is an Israel-born French actor who has appeared in small roles in Hollywood movies like The Interpreter, Anthony Zimmer, and Rush Hour 3. He has also done voice dubbing for Tom Cruise in Eyes Wide Shut, Mission: Impossible 2, Vanilla Sky, and Minority Report. Additionally, he has dubbed James McAvoy in Penelope.

Other members of the cast include:

Juliette Dol

Soufiane Guerrab

Jean-Michel Correia

Lydia Andrei

Moussa Mansaly

Erika Sainte

Lise Lomi

Noémie Khidel

Sonia Bendhaou

Guillaume Pottier

Yousef Ramal

Igor Skreblin

Sabrina Seyvecou

Stéphan Wojtowicz

Estelle Skornik

Nicolas Wanczycki

Production and direction

A still from Squad 36 (Image via Instagram/@netflix_fr)

The film is directed by Olivier Marchal who began taking acting lessons while he was still working as a police officer. After starting his career as an actor in the entertainment industry, he switched to screenwriting and then moved to directing.

Marchal adapted the screenplay for the film from Michel Tourscher's novel. Guillaume Colboc and Sidonie Dumas are the film's producers. Marc Vadé is credited as the line producer.

Squad 36 will be available for streaming on Netflix from February 28.

