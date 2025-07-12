Taste of His Own Poison on LMN: Full list of cast

Taste of His Own Poison is a newly released title on Lifetime, which follows the story of a mother called Courteney who is desperate to help her teenage son Dylan, who gets bullied by another boy named Sawyer. Sawyer always steals Dylan’s lunch, but he has never had to face any consequences.

However, one afternoon, Sawyer makes the mistake of stealing Dylan’s lunch again, and as soon as he takes a bite of his sandwich, he immediately drops dead in the cafeteria. This leads to a police investigation, and a shocking truth comes to light: Dylan’s lunch was poisoned.

While the police believed that the boy had done it deliberately to punish Sawyer, Courteney is torn between trying to prove her son’s innocence, while wondering whether he could truly be capable of murder. Starring Rhonda Dent and Nolan Dubuc in the lead roles, Taste of His Own Poison premiered at 8 PM ET on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Cast list of Taste of His Own Poison explored

Here is the full cast list of the Lifetime movie.

1) Nolen Dubuc as Dylan

Nolen Dubuc at a Red Carpet Premiere Event (Image via Getty)

Nolen Dubuc hails from Vancouver, Canada. He made his musical theatre debut in 2017 playing the mischievous Michael Banks in Mary Poppins, for which he received an Ovation Award nomination and his first Joey Award. He has also played the character of Chip in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and John Bechdel in Fun Home, for which he was awarded another Joey Award.

Dubec entered the silver screen in 2018 with a role in Good Boys (2019), which was followed by roles in titles like Christmas Waltz (2020), Taking a Shot at Love (2021), and Schmigadoon! (2021). He also plays Malcom in the Netflix adaptation of Broadway's 13 (2022).

Nolen Dubuc plays the role of Dylan in Lifetime's Taste of His Own Poison, which premiered yesterday. Dylan is a boy who is regularly bullied by Sawyer, who always steals his lunch. However, one afternoon, when Sawyer steals his sandwich and tries to eat it, he dies, and Dylan becomes the center of an investigation.

2) Rhonda Dent

Rhonda Dent (Image via Instagram/@rhondapaigedent)

Rhonda Dent is a Canadian actor who finished her theatrical studies in 1998 and began her professional acting career in 1999 when she was just 20 years old. She is a versatile and talented actor who has starred in movies and TV series of many genres.

Dent had a recurring role as Lanie Snider in ABC's That Was Then, and most recently, she has appeared as Judy Wood on Almost Human. Next, Rhonda Dent is starring as Courteney in Lifetime's Taste of His Own Poison.

Courteney is Dylan's mother, and she is determined to make sure that Dylan is not tagged a murderer while dealing with her dilemmas regarding whether her son was truly capable of murder.

Others in Taste of His Own Poison

The supporting cast members' list and their characters in the movie are as follows:

Panta Mosleh as Mina Nouri

Jonathan Hawley Purvis as Ben Morris

Alana Hawley Purvis as Andrea

Juliette Hawk as Meredith Burns

Blake Williams as Evan Wilkinson

How to watch the Lifetime movie?

Taste of His Own Poison has already premiered on Lifetime channel yesterday, July 11, 2025. However, it can still be watched via streaming platforms. It is available to stream on‑demand via the Lifetime app or website. The movie can also be streamed via Philo, Sling TV, and DIRECTV.

Don't miss Taste of His Own Poison.

