The Wrong Marriage on LMN: Full list of cast

Lifetime’s The Wrong Marriage premiered on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 8/7c on LMN. Directed by David DeCoteau and produced by Hybrid Films, the movie stars Vivica A. Fox as Kim, Alicia S. Mason as Carrie, Hector David Jr. as Kyle, and Jackée Harry as Diane. The official synopsis reveals that

Ad

Carrie escapes an abusive marriage, adopts a new identity with help from her attorney friend Kim, and starts working as a waitress. When a mysterious neighbor moves in, an unexpected connection sparks—but Carrie’s dark past resurfaces, endangering her rebuilt life.

This thriller explores themes of identity, trust, and hidden secrets, set in a suspenseful suburban atmosphere.

Ad

Trending

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

Key cast members of The Wrong Marriage

1) Vivica A. Fox as Kim

The Chi Season 7 LA Premiere Event - Source: Getty

Kim is Carrie’s loyal friend and criminal defense attorney, guiding her through the identity change. Played by Vivica A. Fox was born July 30, 1964, in South Bend, Indiana—she began on Soul Train and rose to fame with roles in Independence Day (1996) and Set It Off (1996).

Ad

In addition to acting, Fox has produced and starred in numerous Lifetime films and directed First Lady of BMF in 2023. Fox’s dynamic presence earned her an NAACP Image Award nomination. Currently, she continues to headline Lifetime’s popular The Wrong franchise and hosts various projects.

2) Alicia S. Mason as Carrie

Alicia S. Mason from the short film Floss (Image via Floss)

Alicia S. Mason portrays Carrie, the film’s protagonist, who flees an abusive marriage to start anew. While a rising talent, Mason’s background includes projects like Floss (2024), Lust, Lies & Polygamy(2023).

Ad

Though less documented publicly, she is gaining recognition through this lead role. Expect to see more of her in future Lifetime thrillers as her breakout as Carrie might elevate her career.

3) Hector David Jr. as Kyle

Hector David Jr. (Image via Instagram/ @hecdavidjr)

Kyle is Carrie’s intriguing next-door neighbor who ignites the central tension of the movie. Hector David Jr., originally from Brooklyn, New York, has appeared in The Mick and Orange Is the New Black, Power Rangers Samurai (2011), Power Rangers Megaforce (2013), and also acts in theater and independent cinema. His versatility in both comedy and drama brings depth to Kyle’s mysterious character.

Ad

4) Jackée Harry as Diane

16th Annual A Pink Pump Affair - Source: Getty

Diane is a supportive city character, a mentor or best friend, played by Emmy winner Jackée Harry in The Wrong Marriage. Born August 14, 1956, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, she became Emmy-famous playing Sandra Clark on 227 (1985–1990), and then Sister. Harry remains to sparkle with appearances on Days of Our Lives and is still a legendary figure in both comedic and dramatic performances.

Ad

Supporting cast of The Wrong Marriage

Apart from the lead cast, below is the list of remaining cast members of The Wrong Marriage.

Jeremiah Blakely as Marc

Jamie Bernadette as Vicki

Maria Tornberg as Meredith Vickers

Silvia Baldassini as Ella Louise Beyers

Jon Briddell as Jack

Robert Brian Wilson as Teddy

Vera Lee as Gina Renee Kim

Jensen Atwood as Bob B. Houston

Meredith Thomas as Detective Sally Hawkins-Levine

Michael Gaglio as Louie

Zoe Lewis as Sammi Lou

Where to watch The Wrong Marriage

Ad

The Wrong Marriage premiered on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on June 26, 2025, at 8 PM ET/PT. Viewers can watch live on LMN through cable or satellite providers like Xfinity, DirecTV, or Dish Network. Streaming options include Lifetime’s website and the Lifetime Movie Club, which offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

The film is also available on-demand via LMN’s app or platforms like Philo, which provides a free trial and includes LMN in its $28/month package. Hulu + Live TV subscribers can access LMN live or on-demand. Check local listings for channel availability.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More