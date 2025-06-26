The Wrong Marriage on LMN: Full list of cast

Lifetime’s The Wrong Marriage premiered on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 8/7c on LMN. Directed by David DeCoteau and produced by Hybrid Films, the movie stars Vivica A. Fox as Kim, Alicia S. Mason as Carrie, Hector David Jr. as Kyle, and Jackée Harry as Diane. The official synopsis reveals that
Carrie escapes an abusive marriage, adopts a new identity with help from her attorney friend Kim, and starts working as a waitress. When a mysterious neighbor moves in, an unexpected connection sparks—but Carrie’s dark past resurfaces, endangering her rebuilt life.
This thriller explores themes of identity, trust, and hidden secrets, set in a suspenseful suburban atmosphere.
Key cast members of The Wrong Marriage
1) Vivica A. Fox as Kim
Kim is Carrie’s loyal friend and criminal defense attorney, guiding her through the identity change. Played by Vivica A. Fox was born July 30, 1964, in South Bend, Indiana—she began on Soul Train and rose to fame with roles in Independence Day (1996) and Set It Off (1996).
In addition to acting, Fox has produced and starred in numerous Lifetime films and directed First Lady of BMF in 2023. Fox’s dynamic presence earned her an NAACP Image Award nomination. Currently, she continues to headline Lifetime’s popular The Wrong franchise and hosts various projects.
2) Alicia S. Mason as Carrie
Alicia S. Mason portrays Carrie, the film’s protagonist, who flees an abusive marriage to start anew. While a rising talent, Mason’s background includes projects like Floss (2024), Lust, Lies & Polygamy(2023).
Though less documented publicly, she is gaining recognition through this lead role. Expect to see more of her in future Lifetime thrillers as her breakout as Carrie might elevate her career.
3) Hector David Jr. as Kyle
Kyle is Carrie’s intriguing next-door neighbor who ignites the central tension of the movie. Hector David Jr., originally from Brooklyn, New York, has appeared in The Mick and Orange Is the New Black, Power Rangers Samurai (2011), Power Rangers Megaforce (2013), and also acts in theater and independent cinema. His versatility in both comedy and drama brings depth to Kyle’s mysterious character.
4) Jackée Harry as Diane
Diane is a supportive city character, a mentor or best friend, played by Emmy winner Jackée Harry in The Wrong Marriage. Born August 14, 1956, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, she became Emmy-famous playing Sandra Clark on 227 (1985–1990), and then Sister. Harry remains to sparkle with appearances on Days of Our Lives and is still a legendary figure in both comedic and dramatic performances.
Supporting cast of The Wrong Marriage
Apart from the lead cast, below is the list of remaining cast members of The Wrong Marriage.
- Jeremiah Blakely as Marc
- Jamie Bernadette as Vicki
- Maria Tornberg as Meredith Vickers
- Silvia Baldassini as Ella Louise Beyers
- Jon Briddell as Jack
- Robert Brian Wilson as Teddy
- Vera Lee as Gina Renee Kim
- Jensen Atwood as Bob B. Houston
- Meredith Thomas as Detective Sally Hawkins-Levine
- Michael Gaglio as Louie
- Zoe Lewis as Sammi Lou
Where to watch The Wrong Marriage
The Wrong Marriage premiered on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on June 26, 2025, at 8 PM ET/PT. Viewers can watch live on LMN through cable or satellite providers like Xfinity, DirecTV, or Dish Network. Streaming options include Lifetime’s website and the Lifetime Movie Club, which offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.
The film is also available on-demand via LMN’s app or platforms like Philo, which provides a free trial and includes LMN in its $28/month package. Hulu + Live TV subscribers can access LMN live or on-demand. Check local listings for channel availability.
