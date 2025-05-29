The astonishing true story behind Netflix's Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds, explained

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds is a documentary about a U.S. Air Force squadron that premiered on Netflix on May 23, 2025. Directed by Matt Wilcox, the movie goes behind the scenes of the Thunderbirds, the flight squadron of combat-tested pilots who perform awe-inspiring aerobatic maneuvers.

Ad

Former POTUS Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama served as the documentary's executive producers. The official logline of Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds reads:

"For the first time ever, go inside the cockpit with the U.S. Air Force’s legendary flight squadron, The Thunderbirds, and witness the unprecedented training, peril, and personal sacrifice it takes to push the limits of aviation as a member of one America’s most revered demonstration teams."

Ad

Trending

This article contains spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

What are the Thunderbirds featured in Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds?

Ad

Established in 1953, the Thunderbirds are one of the oldest squadrons in the U.S. Air Force and the third-oldest formal flying aerobatic team in the world. The squadron has never canceled a show due to a maintenance issue in all the years since its establishment.

The team includes 130 enlisted airmen who serve for three to four years, and eight pilots who serve two-year terms. In addition, maintenance and support personnel ensure the upkeep of the specially modified F-16 Fighting Falcons used in the team's aerial demonstrations.

Ad

The Thunderbolts participate in 65-75 shows from March through November. After the demonstration ends, personnel changes happen in the winter months, and the new troops train to prove their ability to perform 30 maneuvers for every demonstration.

The pilots have 60 days to perfect maneuvers like the Diamond Pass In Review, one of the tightest flight formations, which requires flying at near-supersonic speeds with just 18 inches separating the aircraft.

Other maneuvers include the Opposing Hit, where two aircraft fly directly toward each other at combined closing speeds exceeding 1,000 mph, and the High Bomb Burst, one of the most dangerous stunts, typically performed as the grand finale.

Ad

Also read: What is Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds all about? Everything to know

A look into Netflix's Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds

Ad

Netflix's Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds introduces viewers to the 2023 Thunderbirds team as they train to meet their certification deadline before the start of the 2023 demonstration season. It features their training in the Nevada desert, as well as the shows across the country.

In the documentary, the Thunderbirds' commander, Lieutenant Colonel Justin 'Astro' Elliott, says:

"I always thought that if you could shape this team right, you would create a culture that inspires everyone in this country and beyond to do extraordinary things for the right reasons."

Ad

Elliott's actual goal was always to become an astronaut. However, midway through the application process, he was offered the opportunity to become the commander of the Thunderbirds. He felt like the opportunity was too good to let go.

The documentary also features Elliott's family life and how his wife's first rule for him is not to die at his job. The commander is aware of the risks that come with his line of work, but he insists:

Ad

"It’s important for our kids to see us set objectives and go after things in the name of service to something bigger than ourselves."

In 1982, four Thunderbird jets crashed in unison during a training exercise, nosediving into the ground at approximately 400 miles per hour and killing all four pilots. More recently, in 2018, 34-year-old pilot Stephen "Cajun" Del Bagno tragically died during a routine training flight after losing consciousness in the cockpit.

Ad

Also read: Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More