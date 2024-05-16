The downfall of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson - Why the star is losing thousands of followers daily

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made his name as a WWE wrestling superstar and continued on a path to massive success through an illustrious career. However, The Rock's reputation seems to have hit a rocky road in recent times as he seems to be losing touch with his followers.

For the first time, Dwayne Johnson is losing followers across his social media pages. He is the most followed American person man and the sixth-most followed person on Instagram.

As per metrics from Social Blade, the actor/wrestler has lost over 450k followers on Instagram in the past month. He also witnessed a 50 percent decrease in likes on his TikTok page along with a sharp loss of followers on his YouTube page too.

The reason for his loss of fanfare can be attributed to various reasons. A series of controversial occasions have led to a steady loss of followers for the celebrity. His recent return to WWE and the appointment as a chairholder of their parent company TKO Group Holdings, has not been received well by many fans.

Dwayne Johnson has also been caught in several lies in his social media posts, disenfranchising many followers. People on social media are losing touch with him as he is more involved in promoting his products and people see him more as a marketing persona. This article explores some of the reasons why Dwayne Johnson is losing popularity among his loyal fanbase.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is losing his status as the 'The People's Champion'

Dwayne Johnson was a college football star who rose through the ranks of the WWE to be nicknamed 'The People's Champion'. His charismatic persona connected very well with fans across the board. After his initial exit from the WWE, The Rock went to pursue an illustrious career in acting and became one of the highest-grossing actors of all time.

It was no surprise that he is one of the most followed people across social media. However, as pointed out in a video by the YouTuber SunnyV2, the actor has been caught in a list of lies that has disenfranchised several of his followers.

Lying about his In N Out Visits

(Dwayne Johnson posted about his In N Out visit for the first time in 2019, Image via Instagram/@therock)

The Rock posted a video of his cheat meal in 2022, where he claimed to be trying a In N Out burger for the first time in his life. However, the actor was caught in a lie as evidenced by a post by him from 2017, where he made the same claim.

He did rectify his mistake in the post from 2023, where he edited the caption, saying:

"My first ever @innout burger experience — AGAIN 😂 (thanks to the fans who reminded me that I went to In and Out years ago and totally forgot about it 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️)"

Misinformation about Black Adam's earnings

In an X post from 2022, Dwayne Johnson stated that his film Black Adam was a resounding success as reported by his financiers. He claimed that the film made a profit of between $52-72 million and cited a Deadline article in his post. However, it was later revealed he cited the wrong information and the film stood to lose around $50- 100 million at the box office.

His return to WWE prompted the most disliked WWE video of all time

He hit a nerve with WWE fans after the network announced the return of the wrestler. The fans were annoyed when it was hinted that instead of Cody Rhodes, The Rock would face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Fans expected Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and his being replaced by Dwayne Johnson has not been taken kindly. The video featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns garnered over 500,000 dislikes on social media, making it the most disliked video ever in the company's history.

Controversial Joe Rogan podcast

Dwayne Johnson appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, released on November 15, 2023. Fans were disappointed in the once-vocal actor as he tiptoed around numerous controversial topics. He avoided any conversation around Rogan once calling the actor an avid steroid user.

In 2020, the actor supported Rogan very vocally when the podcaster was losing a lot of followers due to racist language (incessant use of the N-word). When the same was pointed out to Dwayne Johnson by the singer-songwriter Indie Arie, he was apologetic for his support. This controversy seemed to have been pushed under the rug when the actor appeared in the 2023 podcast.