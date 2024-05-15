WWE is waiting for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's approval for major release - Report

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's last appearance in WWE was on the RAW after WrestleMania. He met Cody Rhodes in the ring and informed the fans that he would be gone for a while before clarifying to The American Nightmare that the latter's issues with The Final Boss were far from over.

WrestleMania XL was a huge success for WWE. The show was headlined by Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and The Rock on both nights. While The Final Boss scored a pinfall victory over Rhodes on the first night, Cody managed to vanquish The Bloodline and become Undisputed WWE Champion the following night.

Per PWInsider, the Stamford-based promotion's decision to release the WrestleMania XL documentary is halted only because the final approval has to come from Johnson. Be that as it may, the report also added that the "behind the curtain" edition will be out soon.

Even with several drastic changes the company had to make during the build-up to the show owing to unforeseen events involving top players such as CM Punk and Brock Lesnar, WrestleMania XL still managed to become the highest-grossing edition in the event's history.

Cody Rhodes teases imminent clash with WWE legend

The Rock and Cody Rhodes' segment on the RAW after WrestleMania left many viewers perplexed. Some even called it awkward as it was not revealed what the legendary wrestler handed to Rhodes before walking away.

During a quick interview alongside Triple H, The American Nightmare spoke candidly about who he would like to face in the immediate future. He brought up The Final Boss:

"I'd be remiss, you know, I don't want to just leave it out there, but I didn't get any closure on the situation with The Rock, particularly with him giving me something back that was something he should've kept, and I feel that closure in wrestling – that's one of the beautiful things about sports entertainment, wrestling, WWE. If you think that closure's going to happen, stay tuned, it might. But it might happen in a very different way, so I look forward to his return," Cody Rhodes said.

Speculations have run rampant as to when the bout will happen. WrestleMania Vegas is too far away, according to many. There are plenty of international shows happening in 2024, and of course, the biggest event not named WrestleMania, SummerSlam. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes The Rock could return for the event, setting up another match for next year's Show of Shows.