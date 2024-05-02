Cody Rhodes says The Rock didn't give him closure; teases huge match 

Cody Rhodes is still not over how things have been left unfinished with The Rock and has teased an eventual clash against The Great One down the line.

The American Nightmare finished his long-running emotionally charged story at WrestleMania 40 as he defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 2 and became the Undisputed WWE Champion. However, Rhodes couldn't defeat The Bloodline duo of The Rock and Reigns on Night 1 and faced a heavy loss that is yet to be paid back.

Rhodes recently spoke candidly in a quick interview alongside Triple H over on X and was asked about the potential opponents he would like to face in WWE. The current World Champion named a few top opponents he wants to go up against, he made sure to mention The Rock as someone he wishes to get in the ring with again.

The American Nightmare added that The Great One handed him something on the RAW after WrestleMania that he shouldn't have, which left him without any closure and he'll be looking forward to his return.

"I'd be remiss you know, I don't want to just leave it out there but I didn't get any closure on the situation with The Rock particularly with him giving me something back that was something he should've kept and I feel that closure in wrestling that's one of the beautiful things about sports entertainment wrestling, WWE. If you think that closure's going to happen stay tuned, It might. But it might happen in a very different way so I look forward to his return," Cody Rhodes said.

Cody Rhodes sent a three-word message to AJ Styles ahead of their upcoming match at WWE Backlash

Cody Rhodes is looking forward to putting his title on the line against his first challenger AJ Styles at WWE Backlash France.

Styles earned a title shot against The American Nightmare by winning a triple threat match and then besting his former rival LA Knight in their Mania rematch on SmackDown. The Phenomenal One's last world title reign came back in 2018 after he won the WWE Championship from Jinder Mahal on the November 7th, 2017 edition of the blue brand.

Cody Rhodes took to X to send a three-word message ahead of their upcoming clash as he hyped up their first time stepping into the ring with each other.

"First Time Ever," wrote Rhodes.

It's going to be quite exciting for fans to see this match happen between two of the most acclaimed stars on the WWE roster at the moment.

