The Rock might return to dethrone major champion at SummerSlam, says WWE legend, to set up massive match at WrestleMania

Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks The Rock could end Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship reign at SummerSlam. He claimed The Final Boss could later square off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

The Rock feuded with Cody Rhodes after turning heel following his return earlier this year. Although he failed to help his cousin, Roman Reigns, retain his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL, he informed The American Nightmare that he would be going after him upon his return from hiatus. Meanwhile, The Final Boss has previously revealed that he wanted to main-event WrestleMania with The Tribal Chief.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray suggested that The Rock could return to face Rhodes at SummerSlam, dethrone him, and then fight Reigns at WrestleMania 41 next year:

"I can't say this for a fact but I think there's a hypothesis, when Rock showed up, who did he want to main-event WrestleMania with? [He wanted to main-event it with Roman.] Now, they gotta sell out Cleveland, right, for SummerSlam? Is it so beyond the scope of possibility that you get Rock and Cody at SummerSlam and Rock wins and goes to [WrestleMania] 41 against Roman?" [20:24 - 20:54]

Will The Rock compete at WWE Survivor Series?

With Roman Reigns and The Rock on hiatus, Solo Sikoa took control of The Bloodline. He seemingly eliminated Jimmy Uso and added Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to the faction. However, many believe a Bloodline civil war could break out upon The Tribal Chief's comeback, leading to a potential Bloodline WarGames match at Survivor Series.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray predicted that The Rock would lead a team while Reigns heads the other in the potential square-off:

"Survivor Series Bloodline WarGames. Let me see if I can get this right. [The] Rock, Solo, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa versus Roman, Jimmy, Jey, Sami. (...) That works for the WarGames, right? Based on how everybody's character is right now, right?"

It would be interesting to see what role The Rock will play in the Bloodline storyline upon his comeback and whether he would be the one to end Cody Rhodes' championship reign.

What do you think of The Rock potentially winning the Undisputed WWE Championship again? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

