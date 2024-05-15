Legend names all WWE stars who could compete in a Bloodline WarGames match; several returns and reunions

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray predicted the two teams that could compete in a Bloodline WarGames match at Survivor Series 2024. He claimed The Rock would lead a squad while Roman Reigns would captain the other.

Following Reigns' defeat at WrestleMania XL, he went on hiatus. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa took over The Bloodline. Sikoa claimed on last Friday's episode of SmackDown that he was given the role by The Tribal Chief. However, many believe The Enforcer and his newly formed faction comprising Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa will clash with Reigns and The Usos upon The Tribal Chief's comeback.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray predicted that The Rock would return to lead Sikoa's team, which includes Tonga and Loa, in a potential Bloodline WarGames match. Meanwhile, the WWE legend thinks The Usos will reunite before reforming the original Bloodline under a returning Reigns, with Sami Zayn rejoining the group to form the second squad.

"Survivor Series Bloodline WarGames. Let me see if I can get this right. [The] Rock, Solo, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa versus Roman, Jimmy, Jey, Sami. (...) That works for the WarGames, right? Based on how everybody's character is right now, right?" [14:33 - 15:11]

WWE analyst believes The Rock won't compete in a WarGames match

While Bully Ray thinks The Rock will lead one of the two teams in a potential Bloodline WarGames, WWE analyst Sam Roberts believes The Final Boss would not wrestle in the potential bout.

Instead, Roberts claimed on his Notsam Wrestling podcast that The Rock could compete at SummerSlam and WrestleMania.

"I do not see The Rock getting into a WarGames Match. It's possible. I'm not saying it's not gonna happen. I don't see it happening. I would probably first see them get another member to The Bloodline then add The Rock. You know, I just don't (...) The Rock might be at SummerSlam, hopefully, be at WrestleMania. I just don't see him getting involved in a WarGames Match, a four-on-four WarGames Match, I don't see," he said.

Before going on hiatus, The Rock promised to target Cody Rhodes upon his comeback. It would be interesting to see what The Final Boss will do when he returns to WWE.

