Major Bloodline member won't be involved in potential WarGames Match, says WWE personality

WWE personality Sam Roberts thinks The Rock will not compete in a potential Bloodline vs. Bloodline WarGames Match this year.

Since Roman Reigns lost his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL, he has been absent from TV. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa has seemingly taken over The Bloodline, introducing two new members, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. He has also excommunicated Jimmy Uso from the group.

Many now speculate that a civil war would occur within the faction upon Reigns' return. Some even expect The Rock to reveal himself as the new Tribal Chief, leading Sikoa's group against Reigns', which could include The Usos. Moreover, fans believe the two teams could face off in a WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2024.

Although Roberts believes the showdown could happen, he said on his Notsam Wrestling podcast that he does not see The Final Boss competing in the potential Bloodline vs. Bloodline WarGames Match.

"I do not see The Rock getting into a WarGames Match. It's possible. I'm not saying it's not gonna happen. I don't see it happening. I would probably first see them get another member to The Bloodline then add The Rock. You know, I just don't (...) The Rock might be at SummerSlam, hopefully, be at WrestleMania. I just don't see him getting involved in a WarGames Match, a four-on-four WarGames Match, I don't see," he said. [52:58 - 53:23]

Will another Tongan wrestler join The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown?

As Sam Roberts could see a new member join The Bloodline after Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, he suggested that the addition could be Tonga's cousin, Bad Luck Fale.

The WWE personality claimed the 42-year-old former tag team partner of Loa and Tonga could become the new enforcer of The Bloodline under Solo Sikoa's leadership.

"The pool of potential future members of this Bloodline just got a heck of a lot larger. Where's Bad Luck Fale? Bad Luck Fale — remember Bad Luck Fale? I'm sitting here and going like, 'Well, hey, it's not just Samoans that are joining this group anymore. It's Tongans too!'" Roberts said.

The 40-year-old added:

"Bad Luck Fale was part of the Bullet Club, and he was in New Japan. Yeah, I mean, trained in the New Japan dojo. He's the cousin of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. I think there's the potential for Bad Luck Fale to come in as the enforcer, as the muscle of this Bloodline group."

Roberts also suggested a seemingly out-of-the-box idea that would see former Bullet Club members reunite on SmackDown to fight The Bloodline. It would be interesting to see if his suggestions and predictions will materialize.

