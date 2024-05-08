Historic faction could reunite to fight The Bloodline, says WWE personality, if RAW star joins SmackDown

WWE personality Sam Roberts believes former members of the historic Bullet Club faction could join forces to fight The Bloodline. Many former members of the original Bullet Club are currently active competitors in the Stamford-based company, including Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, AJ Styles, and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown and Finn Balor on RAW. Meanwhile, two other former members of the iconic faction, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, recently joined The Bloodline on the blue brand.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested that Tama Tonga's cousin, Bad Luck Fale, another former Bullet Club member, could join Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. Meanwhile, Balor moves from RAW to SmackDown, aligns with The OC and Styles to reform The Bullet Club, and engages in a civil war with the other former faction members currently working under The Bloodline:

"I feel like the move here is as you build out this Bloodline and you realize that the bigger The Bloodline gets, it's almost like they've consumed some of that energy that was the founding of the original Bullet Club. As this faction gets bigger, that's what is coming in now. Well, there's another faction that also represents that and that's The O.C., The Original Club, The O.C., AJ Styles, Gallows, Anderson. What if we, while we're waiting for Roman Reigns to come back, said okay, let's have these two forces compete against each other. The O.C. vs other O.C. members that are now Bloodline associated with. Who is the true force in this industry?" he said.

The WWE personality added:

"And if you're doing that and you're acknowledging this new Bloodline, this rogue Bloodline, this Tongan Bloodline has direct lineage to the original New Japan Bullet Club. If that's the case, and you got Finn Balor, who is on the outs with The Judgment Day potentially, what if Finn Balor somehow gets traded over to SmackDown and you end up with a scenario where Finn Balor is associated with that O.C group? And you've got a Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Gallows, and Anderson group that are now feuding with The Bloodline, not just because of their history with The Bullet Club, but also because AJ Styles and Finn Balor both have a history with The Bloodline." [From 15:54 to 17:44]

Check out the video below:

Sam Roberts believes the idea is on the table in WWE

While many believe the current Bloodline storyline would lead to a civil war within the faction upon Roman Reigns' return, Sam Roberts thinks his proposed scenario is not off the table.

The WWE personality pointed out that the aforementioned superstars' association with The Bullet Club was referenced in the commentary, and the company should cash in on the angle:

"Clearly, that's not off the table. Clearly, that's not off the everything counts train because that's being referenced on commentary. So, if it's being referenced on commentary and we're being honest about where these guys are coming from, then why not cash in on the fact that you've got two factions on the same brand that have original Bullet Club members in it? That a Bloodline vs O.C. rivalry can double as an original Bullet Club civil war scenario. And just as the dust settles on that, that's when you can bring back Roman Reigns," he said. [From 18:10 to 18:48]

The WWE personality claimed his proposed scenario would also keep The Bloodline away from Cody Rhodes as the latter works on other storylines. It would be interesting to see if Triple H will pick up Roberts' idea.

Would you be interested in seeing a Bullet Club civil war in WWE? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

