Ex-champion (not Jacob Fatu) could join The Bloodline next, says WWE personality, as the new enforcer

WWE personality Sam Roberts has claimed another Tongan wrestler could soon join The Bloodline. On the SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, Tama Tonga made his WWE debut to join The Bloodline under Solo Sikoa's apparent leadership.

Last Saturday at Backlash France, Tanga Loa surprisingly appeared to help his adoptive brother, Tonga, and Sikoa beat Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Street Fight Match. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts addressed the possibility of seeing Tama Tonga's cousin, Bad Luck Fale, join The Bloodline.

The 42-year-old has been an active competitor in NJPW for several years. He previously held the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship alongside Tonga and Tanga Loa.

"The pool of potential future members of this Bloodline just got a heck of a lot larger. Where's Bad Luck Fale? Bad Luck Fale—remember Bad Luck Fale? I'm sitting here and going like, 'Well, hey, it's not just Samoans that are joining this group anymore. It's Tongans too!' Bad Luck Fale, he was part of The Bullet Club, and he was in New Japan. Yeah, I mean, trained in the New Japan dojo. He's the cousin of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa. I think there's the potential for Bad Luck Fale to come in as the enforcer, as the muscle of this Bloodline group," he said. [12:42 - 13:29]

Jacob Fatu could also join The Bloodline after signing with WWE

With Solo Sikoa adding Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to his version of The Bloodline, fans are still waiting for Jacob Fatu to make his WWE debut. Sikoa's cousin reportedly signed with the Stamford-based company a few weeks ago.

On his podcast, Sam Roberts reflected on how Fatu and Bad Luck Fale joining The Bloodline would help the group.

"If you have Jacob Fatu and Bad Luck Fale both coming in, you've now got numbers, and you've got a lot of unfamiliar but very unfriendly faces entering that WWE ring," he said. [13:30 - 13:41]

It would be interesting to see how this storyline will unfold and whether Roman Reigns' return would result in a Bloodline civil war, as many now believe would happen.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

