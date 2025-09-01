The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks a major milestone of 500 million dollars at the Worldwide Box Office

Fantastic Four: First Steps, released on July 25, 2025, directed by Matt Shakman and featuring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, is crossing a major milestone. As reported by Deadline, the film has now crossed $506 million at the global box office, not only the highest-grossing Fantastic Four movie of all time but also the sole Marvel Cinematic Universe release of 2025 to achieve this number.

Fantastic Four: First Steps opened domestically with $117.6 million, the biggest MCU opening in 2025. Although the movie took a 67.1% tumble in its second weekend, it has progressively risen in weeks to come, supported by strong international performance, according to Deadline.

During the Labor Day weekend, the film grossed $4.4 million abroad, taking its foreign cumulative box office to $240.5 million. Major markets were very resilient, with Brazil (+35%, leading the box office), the UK (-1%), France (-24%), Mexico (-33%), Spain (-36%), Australia (-37%), and the Netherlands (-38%).

These numbers highlight the international popularity of the team and the MCU franchise. Internationally, the movie is now at $506.3 million, making it the tenth highest-grossing film in 2025. With an alleged production cost of $200 million, this feat likely places the film's break-even point long before stream and digital release revenues are taken into account.

Fantastic Four: First Steps: A much-awaited reboot

A still from the movie (Image via Marvel)

It is the 37th entry in the MCU and the second reboot of the Fantastic Four franchise, made by Marvel Studios and released by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The movie takes place in a retro-futuristic 1960s and sees the team battling the cosmic entity Galactus, who is about to consume Earth.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jon Watts was originally going to direct, but he left in 2022, with Shakman eventually helming the project. The script went through various writers, such as Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer, to achieve a tale that weaves cosmic stakes with family dynamics. Pinewood Studios and locations in England and Spain were used to shoot the film, wrapping in November 2024.

About Fantastic Four: First Steps

Fantastic Four: First Steps movie takes place on Earth-828 in 1964. The Fantastic Four: First Steps tracks Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm, and Johnny Storm, who have been superheroes for four years since they acquired powers from cosmic radiation. Celebrities and peace champions, they now have to contend with new personal and world challenges when Reed and Sue announce they are pregnant.

Their existence is turned around when the Silver Surfer forewarns them of the planet-consuming Galactus on his way. The team ventures into space and meets Galactus, who is aware that the unborn child has immense cosmic energy and requests their surrender in exchange for sparing Earth.

The Fantastic Four decline and flee, and upon their return to Earth, there is public outrage about their refusal. With a teleportation network, they create gigantic bridges to transport the world and finally trap Galactus. By collaboration, they rescue Earth, bring their child Franklin home safely, and embark on new adventures, suggesting upcoming adventures in the MCU.

