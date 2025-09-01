“F**ked up” - Internet slams the actions of Kendra Licari as details were explored in Netflix’s Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish was released on Netflix on August 29. The documentary, which was directed by Skye Borgman, looks into a case of cyberbullying in Beal City, Michigan.Unknown Number: The High School Catfish goes back to the things that happened to Lauryn Licari and Owen, her ex-boyfriend, when they got mean texts from people they didn't know. They found out that Lauryn's mother, Kendra Licari, was the one who was harassing her, which made the case even more shocking.The movie, which is being made by Campfire Studios, builds on Borgman's previous powerful true-crime stories, such as Girl in the Picture and Abducted in Plain Sight.As the details unfolded in Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, the internet was quick to condemn Kendra’s actions.One viewer wrote,“When she hugged her daughter while the police had come with the search warrant I wanted to throw up. Disgusting predator. Why even give her the platform to tell 'her side of the story'? F**ked up.”A lot of people who saw the documentary felt that it gave Kendra too much attention when she didn't earn it.A comment from Reddit as the internet slams the actions of Kendra Licari shown in Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (Image via Reddit/ @DoMyRuby)More responses shared the same disgust. Fans said she was deceptive and didn't take responsibility for her actions. They wanted to know why the cops let Kendra and Lauryn act like that.People were angry not only at the mother's predatory actions but also at the choice to show her point of view. Many felt that Kendra's behavior crossed all moral boundaries after watching this documentary.“I was shouting at my tv when she started petting her and holding her hand and pulling her against her stomach. I get the cop was kinda shocked too but man I wish he had asked her to sit down,” another reacted on Reddit.“I felt so sick watching that manipulative pawing at her daughter. You told her so many vile things and NOW you comfort her? I was so glad they banned her talking to Lauryn but it took too long!! Lauryn didn’t even feel comfortable to ask her mom about the messages. She has been made to feel responsible for mommy’s emotions all her life,” one comment read.“Exactly. This was gross,” one viewer summed it up.“I agree she shouldn’t have been given this platform. She didn’t even say a single thing that makes a lick of sense in her own defense anyway. She sat there all pompous like all the nonsense spewing out of her mouth made sense, when really it just made everyone HATE her,” another reaction pointed out the platform given to Kendra.“Why did the cop let that happen? She told her daughter to kill herself. He should have separated them,” a frustrated fan added.“This part was one of the worst bits. She completely hijacked her daughter’s opportunity to process what the f**k she had just learned, and flooded her nervous system with completely conflicting information,” one viewer commented.For many, this was the breaking point that cemented their anger toward Kendra.More about Unknown Number: The High School Catfish View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnknown Number: The High School Catfish explores how an entire community was shaken by anonymous harassment. In October 2020, Lauryn and Owen began receiving disturbing texts that resumed with even more intensity in 2021.The messages included deeply personal details, suggesting that someone close was behind them. For over 15 months, the harassment continued, leaving Lauryn isolated and fearful.At first, the police thought Lauryn's classmates were involved, which made her friends fight with each other. Police officer Bradley Peter and the FBI were able to track the texts back to Lauryn's mother, which stopped the probe.When Sheriff Mike Main approached Kendra while searching her home, he told her the truth, which shocked Lauryn- something that was caught on camera. People all over Beal City were shocked when she told them the news.The movie shows how it affects people along with the crime. Others in the class who were wrongly accused had their own problems, but Lauryn's betrayal was the worst. At the center was a teenager forced to accept that her mother had been the source of her pain all along.What is next for the Licari FamilyA still from Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (Image via Netflix)Unknown Number: The High School Catfish ends with a look at the aftermath. Kendra was arrested in December 2022 and charged with multiple counts. She later pleaded guilty to stalking a minor and served 19 months in prison before her release in August 2024. Despite her attempts to reconnect with her daughter, her relationship with Lauryn remains fractured.Lauryn, now 18, is moving into adulthood with a more cautious perspective. At first, she longed for her mother’s presence, but over time, her outlook changed. She now approaches their relationship with care and independence.Unknown Number: The High School Catfish is now streaming on Netflix.