The fascinating true story behind Number One on the Call Sheet, explained

Number One on the Call Sheet is an upcoming documentary film set to premiere on March 28, 2025, on Apple TV+. This two-part film will be available to stream in the U.S. and other countries where Apple TV+ is offered, with all episodes dropping at once.

Ad

Produced by actors Jamie Foxx and Kevin Hart, the documentary follows the real-life experiences of Black actors and filmmakers in Hollywood. It shows their struggles, successes, and the hard work it takes to reach the top spot on a film’s call sheet—the list that shows who’s most important on set.

The series talks to stars and crew members, sharing stories about breaking barriers and chasing dreams in an industry that’s tough to crack. It’s a look at fame, race, and making it big.

Ad

Trending

What Number One on the Call Sheet is all about?

Number One on the Call Sheet (Image Via Pexels/@Timur Weber)

Number One on the Call Sheet is a two-part documentary film that will arrive on Apple TV+ on March 28, 2025. It presents the true stories of Black actors and directors in Hollywood, revealing their paths to success and the obstacles they encountered.

Ad

The idea started with actor and producer Jamie Foxx, who wanted to share how Black artists worked hard to reach the top spot in the movie world. The “call sheet” is a list used on film sets that shows who’s most important, and being “number one” means you’re the star.

The first part focuses on Black men in Hollywood, like Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart, and Foxx himself. It examines how they overcame obstacles in comedy and film, beginning from a rough start. The second half explains the stories of Black women like Whoopi Goldberg, Halle Berry, and Regina King, who struggled to shine in a field that tended to neglect them.

Ad

Both halves draw upon interviews with these actresses, their friends, and other Hollywood professionals to demonstrate what it took to make it. The series also talks to directors like Reginald Hudlin and Shola Lynch, who helped make it.

Foxx teamed up with Dan Cogan for Story Syndicate to produce this through Foxxhole Productions, and Datari Turner and Kevin Hart through Hartbeat. Executive producers include Reginald Hudlin, Bryan Smiley, Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, and Angela Bassett.

Ad

The documentary mixes funny moments, emotional stories, and lessons about chasing dreams. It’s split into two episodes: one about men, called Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Men in Hollywood, and one about women, Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Women in Hollywood. Together, they show how these stars changed movies and inspired others.

Breakdown of the trailer for Number One on the Call Sheet

Ad

The trailer for Number One on the Call Sheet gives a look at Black actors and filmmakers in Hollywood. It starts with a clip of Academy Award winner Denzel Washington saying, "What's this about?" Stars like Eddie Murphy and Whoopi Goldberg are also shown talking about their famous roles.

Then, it switches to old black-and-white footage of early Black performers, hinting at their struggles long ago. Kevin Hart also emphasizes the importance of senior Black actors by saying, "We don't get here without your Denzels (Denzel Washington) and Morgans (Morgan Freeman)."

Ad

The trailer includes quick shots of modern stars like Kevin Hart and Halle Berry, mixed with behind-the-scenes moments of them working on sets. There are interviews where these actors are talking about being on the call sheet; some speak with the certainty of being on the call sheet while others emphasize the importance of being on the sheet.

Actors and actresses in the trailer are directly and indirectly talking about how tough it was to get noticed and learning the process of how things actually run here. The trailer ends with a fast montage of these artists' names and with Dwayne Johnson saying, "Once you get to the top of the mountain, create more mountain."

Ad

Watch Number One on the Call Sheet, premiering on March 28, 2025, on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback