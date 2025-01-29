The Fire Inside (2024) ending explained: Does Claressa pawn her gold medal?

The Fire Inside (2024) is a biographical sports drama that follows the journey of Claressa Shields, the first American boxer, male or female, to win consecutive Olympic gold medals. The film, directed by Rachel Morrison and written by Barry Jenkins, highlights Shields' rise in the boxing world while also shedding light on the struggles she faces beyond the ring.

A key theme in the movie is the disparity in opportunities for female athletes, particularly in less mainstream sports, even after achieving Olympic success. In the film’s ending, Shields returns to Flint expecting financial rewards and sponsorship deals that typically follow Olympic success. However, she quickly realizes that endorsements are scarce, and financial stability remains elusive.

Feeling the weight of her struggles, she contemplates pawning her gold medal as a means to support herself. A pivotal scene in a grocery store highlights this reality when Shields notices other Olympians featured on cereal boxes, reinforcing her struggle for mainstream recognition.

This scene captures the main theme of the film; despite her accomplishments, Shields continues to confront major challenges in obtaining the acknowledgment and backing she rightfully merits. In the end, she chooses not to pawn her medal, understanding its importance not just for her but for her community and the future of women's boxing as well.

The Fire Inside: Claressa's post-Olympic challenges

Ryan Destiny as Claressa Shields in a grocery store scene, highlighting her struggles with financial stability recognition and fame after Olympic success. ( via AppleTV)

Despite her victories, Shields struggles to secure sponsorships and financial stability. Unlike athletes in more popular sports, she does not receive immediate lucrative endorsement deals.

The Fire Inside showcases the economic realities of being an elite athlete outside of mainstream sports, portraying Shields' ongoing fight for financial security and recognition. This battle highlights the broader issue of unequal treatment of athletes across different sports and genders.

The disparity is further emphasized when Shields is advised to modify her public image in order to attract sponsorships. Throughout The Fire Inside, her unfiltered honesty and confidence are seen as barriers to financial opportunities rather than assets.

This struggle forces her to confront the systemic inequalities in the sporting world, as female athletes are often required to conform to specific standards to be marketable. Shields' experience sheds light on the reality many athletes face: Winning a medal does not guarantee financial security or mainstream recognition, particularly for women in male-dominated sports.

The Fire Inside: The mentor's perspective

Brian Tyree Henry as Jason Crutchfield in The Fire Inside (2024) ( Image via AppleTv)

Jason Crutchfield, Shields’ longtime coach, plays a crucial role in her journey. Initially hesitant to train a female boxer, he ultimately becomes her biggest supporter. The Fire Inside explores his role in shaping Shields' career and the challenges he faces in helping her navigate life after Olympic success.

His presence adds depth to the story, showcasing the significance of mentorship and the emotional investment required to guide an athlete through both triumphs and setbacks.

Crutchfield’s struggles mirror those of Shields, as he too finds it difficult to gain recognition for his contributions to her success. The film explores his frustration with the limited opportunities available to boxing coaches who do not have major corporate backing.

His mentorship goes beyond just coaching; he becomes a father figure to Shields, offering emotional and financial support when she faces hardship. The tension between them at times highlights the pressure of maintaining a professional and personal relationship under the weight of expectation and financial instability.

The Fire Inside: Reflecting on personal growth

The iconic London 2012 Olympic medal box representing Claressa Shields' historic gold medal victory, a pivotal element in The Fire Inside (2024) (via AppleTv)

As The Fire Inside approaches its end, Shields is portrayed wrestling with her prospects in boxing and the wider sports world. In spite of the challenges she encounters, she stays resolute in her dedication to her sport and her community. She promotes equal compensation in boxing and will not sacrifice her principles for sponsorship deals.

A particularly moving moment in The Fire Inside happens when Shields, overwhelmed by financial difficulties, considers selling her gold medal at a pawn shop. This scene underscores the harsh reality that, despite being an Olympic champion, she still struggles to make ends meet.

However, Shields ultimately finds motivation through her hardships, choosing to use her platform to fight for better conditions for female boxers. Her decision to focus on activism over personal financial gain underscores her commitment to advancing the cause of female boxers in the sport.

The Fire Inside ultimately presents a nuanced portrait of an athlete’s life beyond competition, emphasizing Shields' resilience and determination to define success on her own terms. The biographical drama closes with a look at her continued fight for recognition, showcasing how her journey extends beyond the ring as she works to change the landscape for future generations of female boxers.

The Fire Inside is available for purchase or rent on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies, and Apple TV.

