The Girl Next Door soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

Released on February 18, 2004, Luke Greenfield's romantic comedy feature, The Girl Next Door was named the Most Underrated Movie of the Year by the 2004 Golden Schmoes.

The movie follows a high school senior who believes he's found the perfect girl for him when he sees his new neighbor move in next door. However, his excitement quickly turns to surprise after the neighbor's secret, that she is a former adult film actress, comes out.

Accompanying The Girl Next Door's hilarious and intense moments, the movie has a whole playlist of upbeat music from several musicians and composers, plus original scores from Paul Haslinger. The Daytime Emmy-nominated Austrian composer is spoken highly of for providing original music for films and TV shows like Sleeper Cell, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Underworld: Awakening, and Halt and Catch Fire.

Haslinger also scored the Walking Dead spinoff TV series Fear the Walking Dead. Read on to tune into the songs played in The Girl Next Door.

Every song in The Girl Next Door

Take a Picture by Filter

Something in the Air by Thunderclap Newman

Dick Dagger's Theme by Pornosonic

Dopes to Infinity by Monster Magnet

Electric Lady Land by Fantastic Plastic Machine

Break Down the Walls by Youth of Today

Jump Into the Fire by Harry Nilsson

Spin Spin Sugar by Sneaker Pimps

Get Naked by Methods of Meyhem

The Killing Moon by Echo & The Bunnymen

Big Muff by Pepe Deluxe

Sparrows Over Birmingham by Josh Rouse

Think Twice by Ralph Myerz and Jack Herren Band

Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd

A complete list of the musical score for the film by Paul Haslinger

The Plan

Peeping Matt

Carpe Beachum

Bank Meltdown

The End

The Girl Next Door plot summary

Prey (2024) star and Critics Choice's Best Actor, Emile Hirsch, and House of Wax actress Elisha Cuthbert join for this high school comedy that weaves in some romance in the storyline.

Hirsh's character Matthew is an ambitious high schooler with big dreams who falls in love with his new neighbor Danielle who, unbeknownst to him, lives a double life. Danielle has two personalities, the sweet, misunderstood teenager and the twisted, emotional sadist. Her twisty personality aside, Matthew discovering Danielle's past as an adult film actress puts a damper on his thinking that he's found the perfect girl for him.

The film follows Matthew trying to reevaluate his goals while Danielle deals with her past life trying to disrupt her present.

Here's the official logline of The Girl Next Door describes the plot of the movie:

"Eighteen-year-old Matthew Kidman (Emile Hirsch) is a straight-arrow overachieve who has never really lived life... until he falls for his new neighbor, the beautiful and seemingly innocent Danielle (Elisha Cuthbert). When Matthew discovers this perfect girl net door is a one-time p*rn star, his sheltered existence begins to spin out of control."

It continues:

"Ultimately, Danielle helps Matthew emerge from his shell and discover that sometimes you have to risk everything for the person you love."

Where to watch The Girl Next Door

The Girl Next Door is available to stream on Hulu with a subscription that starts at $7.99 a month, with a free trial for new subscribers.

Viewers from around the world also have an option to rent or purchase the film on Fandango at Home (formerly VUDU) and Amazon Prime Video.

