The Last GunFight (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored 

The Last GunFight is an action thriller film directed by James Bamford from a screenplay by Steven Paul and J.D. Zeik.

The May 27, 2025, release follows a group of fighters who infiltrate a ruthless underground tournament where the world’s top assassins fight to the death. Their agenda is to survive until they take down the top boss.

The film stars Jon Voight, Charlotte Vega, and Eloise Lovell Anderson in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Adam Woodward, Brock Pierce, Daniel Bernhardt, and Lewis Jamison, among others.

The main cast of The Last GunFight

Jon Voight as Nathaniel Turner

The Academy Award-winner Jon Voight plays Nathanial Turner. The actor is a Hollywood veteran with over six decades of experience on stage, in films, and on television.

After several minor roles in films and television throughout the 60s, he got recognition for playing Joe Buck in Midnight Cowboy. Since then, he has appeared in Heat, Mission: Impossible, Zoolander, Transformers, and National Treasure.

Charlotte Vega as Ella Talbot

Charlotte Vega plays Ella Talbot, the announcer of the deadly underground tournament.

Vega is a Spanish actress who grew up in London. She began her film career with the Spanish action horror film Rec 3: Genesis in 2012. She got recognition for playing Valerie in The Misfits Club. Her other projects include The Refugees, Wrong Turn, American Assassin, Who Is Erin Carter?, and The Castaways.

Eloise Lovell Anderson as Samantha Griffin

The British actress Eloise Lovell Anderson plays Samantha Griffin in The Last GunFight. Samantha is a former special forces member who infiltrates the competition to avenge her brother.

Anderson began her career as a model before venturing into acting. She is known for projects such as The Royals, Firecracker, Virdee, Villain, and Caledonia.

Additional cast of The Last GunFight

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the film:

What is The Last GunFight about?

The film features plenty of stylistic action as it revolves around a brutal underground competition where the rules of regular life don't apply. As the world's top assassins go after each other for fortune and glory, some fight for personal vendetta, while some have a bigger purpose.

Here's the official synopsis by Paramount Pictures:

"In a ruthless underground tournament, the world’s top assassins fight to the death. But hidden among them is a rogue crew with its own deadly agenda: infiltrate the competition, survive the bloodbath, and take down the mastermind pulling the strings."

It continues:

"As alliances shift and the bodies pile up, the real battle isn’t just for survival - it’s for revenge, and a fortune worth killing for. Starring Academy Award® winner Jon Voight, Adam Woodward, and Charlotte Vega."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Last GunFight and other upcoming films and TV shows.

