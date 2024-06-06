The Price of Nonna's Inheritance ending explained: An absurd murder plot gives way to a family bonding moment

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance is the recently released follow-up to the 2022 film The Price of Family. The newly released Italian film (titled Richhi a tutti i costi) is a comedy of errors that follows the Delle Fave family as they plot to protect their grandmother from her scheming suitor.

The official synopsis of The Price of Nonna's Inheritance, as per Netflix, reads:

"The Delle Fave family leaves for a new adventure in Menorca. The intent is to protect the grandmother (and her rich inheritance) from the clutches of the slimy Nunzio, who has seduced the elderly woman and plans to marry her, taking her with him to South America and, probably, make her disappear into some hidden ravine of the Amazon River

"Anna drags her husband and children into a crazy plan to save her mother: to kill her future husband a few days before the wedding..! Between family quarrels, old disagreements and near tragedies, the improvised killers will discover once again that the true treasure is being a family."

The film begins with a shot from the climax and follows up on events two months before the moment. The Price of Nonna's Inheritance starts off with a promising premise; however, a convoluted plot and weak character-building fail to deliver justice to the film.

The film tries to tie together the hook teased in the beginning, but the plot twist does not add to the rest of the premise.

Nonna always knew that Nunzio was a golddigger in The Price of Nonna's Inheritance

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance began with the sequence of Nunzio (Antonio Bruschetta) getting shot in his leg and Anna's (Angela Finnochiaro) husband screaming. The film then cuts to events two months prior, where Anna reunites with Nunzio, her ex-boyfriend from school, during a reunion event.

Nunzio is shown to be a womanizer who tries to tell Anna that her husband, Carlo (Christian De Sica), is not good enough for her. However, the plot becomes complex when Anna discovers that Nunzio is dating her wealthy mother. Her mother (played by Fioretta Mari) is endearingly called Nonna. She is a wealthy woman whose riches are eyed by the whole Delle Fave family and Nunzio, too.

Most of the plot follows how the Delle Fave family tries to convince Nonna not to marry Nunzio since they feel that he is a golddigger who has two wealthy dead ex-wives. The family plots to kill Nunzio to stop Nonna and him from marrying each other; however, they hardly find the heart to go through the action.

Nunzio and Nonna in the film (Image via Netflix)

The final moments of The Price of Nonna's Inheritance reveal that Nunzio was shot in the leg by Luis (Fernando Albizu), the caretaker of the fancy property where the family has been vacationing. The events also lead to Anna and Nonna discussing Nunzio's devious schemes.

Nonna finally reveals that she always knew that Nunzio was a golddigger and still planned to go to Brazil with him, only to keep him close as an errand guy. Nonna very nonchalantly reveals that she wanted to have some fun at her age, and Nunzio was the perfect person to use.

Nonna discloses that she is passing most of her inheritance to Anna without Nunzio knowing about it. Anna returns to her family, who are obsessed with the inheritance; however, Anna does not reveal that Nonna has given it to her. The family is dejected to learn about Nonna's stubbornness to marry Nunzio, but they oblige.

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance had an absurd plot with few moments of comedy. The ending revealed that the Delle Fave family are not killers, and family bonding trumps their greed for money. By the end of the film, the family enjoys quality time together even if they are not the perfect family.

The Price of Nonna's Inheritance is currently available for streaming on Netflix.