The Thirteenth Wife on Lifetime: Full list of cast 

The Thirteenth Wife, a two-part Lifetime movie, premiered on May 31, 2025, at 8/7c, with part 2 airing on June 1, 2025, on Lifetime. Directed by Michael Nankin and written by Stephen Tolkin, the film is produced by MCPA Films, with Brad Krevoy and Amy Hartwick as executive producers.

In Part 1 of The Thirteenth Wife, the story follows Rena Chynoweth, a young woman coerced into becoming the thirteenth wife of the dangerous cult leader Ervil LeBaron, as she begins to question the cult’s violent practices and seeks a way to protect herself and her daughter.

The main cast includes Michelle Harrison as Thelma Chynoweth and Olga Petsa as young Rena Chynoweth. Based on a true story, the official synopsis of part 2 follows

Following a failed attack, Ervil’s rage reaches an all-time high and causes Rena to fear for her life and her daughter’s safety. Determined to protect her daughter and break free from the horrific cult, Rena must navigate her way to safety without falling victim to Ervil’s paranoia or his violent followers. Against all odds, Rena finds the strength to break free from the cult’s grasps and escape with her daughter.

The key cast of The Thirteenth Wife

1) Michelle Harrison as Thelma Chynoweth

Michelle Harrison as shown in the picture (Image via Instagram/@michellenharrison )

Michelle Harrison plays Thelma Chynoweth in The Thirteenth Wife, Rena’s mother, who joins the LeBaron cult, influencing her family’s descent into its violent practices. Born in Puyallup, Washington, Harrison is a Canadian actress known for The Flash (2014–2023) as Nora Allen and Supernatural (2005–2020) in recurring roles.

Her film credits include Paycheck (2003) and The Invisible (2007). She studied at the Circle in the Square Theatre School in New York and has appeared in Canadian theater productions like A Streetcar Named Desire. Harrison also guest-starred in House (2011) and Emily Owens, M.D. (2012).

2) Jonathan Whitesell as Mark Chynoweth

Still of Jonathan Whitesell from Sabrina (Image via Netflix)

Jonathan Whitesell portrays Mark Chynoweth, Rena’s brother, entangled in the cult’s activities under Ervil LeBaron’s control. Born August 28, 1991, in Vancouver, Canada, Whitesell is recognized for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018–2020) as Robin Goodfellow and Beyond (2017–2018) as Holden Matthews.

His television credits include The 100 (2016) and Riverdale (2017). Whitesell trained at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles. His film roles include Hold the Dark (2018).

3) Olga Petsa as Rena Chynoweth

Olga Petsa is shown in the picture (Image via Instagram/@olgapetsa )

Olga Petsa plays young Rena Chynoweth, who becomes Ervil LeBaron’s thirteenth wife at 16, coerced into violence before escaping. A Canadian actress of Greek descent, Petsa debuted in I Used to Be Funny (2023) as Zoe.

Her television credits are limited, with guest roles in The Good Doctor (2024). She studied at the Vancouver Film School, focusing on character-driven roles. Petsa has performed in short films like Echoes (2022) and local theater productions, including Antigone.

4) Adrian Petriw as Joel LeBaron

Adrian Petriw as shown in the picture (Image via Instagram/@adrianpetriw )

Adrian Petriw portrays Joel LeBaron, Ervil’s brother, a leader in the Colonia LeBaron settlement whose doctrines shape the cult’s early practices. Born August 5, 1987, in Vancouver, Canada, Petriw is a voice and screen actor known for Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2009–2012) as Tony Stark and The Dragon Prince (2018–present) as Soren. His live-action roles include The Hollow (2018).

The remaining cast of The Thirteenth Wife

The following lists the other cast members in addition to the main cast:

Matthew Harrison as Dan Jordan

Jessie Fraser as Josie

Matthew Nelson-Mahood as Aaron

Barry W. Levy as John

Roman Kinsella as Joel's Son

Rubi Tupper as Little Rena

Arlina Rodriguez as Delphina

Anthony Bolognese as Isaac

Shyinne Anastacio as Rebecca

Andres Collantes as Arturo Lebaron

Manny Hernandez as Federale 1

Erik Kavanagh as Heber

Haven Gin as Kaitlin

Isa Sanchez as Midwife

Watch The Thirteenth Wife streaming on Lifetime.

