The true story behind Netflix's Britain and the Blitz, explored

Netflix is back with another World War II documentary, Britain and the Blitz, that landed on the streaming service on May 5, 2025. The documentary brings to viewers a new take on the Blitz, offering a visceral look at the harrowing German bombing campaign against the United Kingdom. It is a British production with a runtime of 77 minutes and marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Britain and the Blitz, produced by 72 Films and is an immersive experience, told through restored archival material and first-hand accounts from survivors of the incident.

What is the real story behind Netflix's Britain and the Blitz?

Britain and the Blitz revisits the Blitz, which was Germany’s sustained bombing campaign against the United Kingdom following the failure of the Luftwaffe to gain air superiority in the Battle of Britain. The terror bombing campaign was intended to break British morale and disrupt the war effort. The Netflix documentary explores the history of the Blitz period, which lasted from September 1940 to May 1941. The incident began on a Black Saturday in London, and it continued for eight months.

The city of London was the primary target of the attack, but the campaign also affected other cities across the UK, including major industrial centers and ports like Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Sheffield, Southampton, Plymouth, Hull, Cardiff, Portsmouth, Belfast, Coventry, and Clydebank.

Despite the intensity of the attack and the devastation it caused, the Blitz failed strategically because it did not lead to the surrender of Britain or even cripple British war production. Due to its failure, the Luftwaffe shifted its focus to the Soviet Union in June 1941 after the ceasefire in the United Kingdom in May 1941.

Britain and the Blitz is an intense retelling of one of Britain's darkest moments

Netflix’s Britain and the Blitz is a compelling exploration of the Blitz, presenting viewers with an immersive look at this pivotal moment in British history. With restored archival material and interviews from the survivor, the documentary, directed by the talented Ella Wright, promises to be an engaging historical documentary.

It aims to bring to life, using modern techniques and personal stories, the suffering and resilience of the people during Britain’s darkest hour. One of the main pillars of the documentary is the use of "vividly restored" archival material, which presents us with footage from the time with striking clarity.

Not only black and white, the documentary also incorporates color footage, which is in stark contrast to the typical black-and-white images that we are usually familiar with in historical documentaries. The restored footage gives us a picture of the devastation caused by the Blitz, bringing to us the reality of the people who became victims of the incident.

It also gives us a glimpse of the London streets, which were reduced to rubble, the daily struggles of civilians, as well as the intense air battles that were constantly going on. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, and Netflix's Britain and the Blitz serves not only as a historical document but also as an act of commemoration.

Don't miss Britain and the Blitz, which is now available for streaming on Netflix.

