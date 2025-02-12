The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep soundtrack - The definite guide to the music in the film

Netflix's latest adult animated fantasy drama, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, debuted on the platform on February 11, 2025. Directed by Kang Hei Chul, the movie adaptation brings Geralt of Rivia to another action-filled adventure in a seaside village.

Along with his friends, the mutated hunter-monster investigates a series of attacks that will open up conflicts between humans and merpeople that have been going on for centuries. Two kingdoms collide, and with an impending war, Geralt must solve the mystery before it's too late.

The cast includes Doug Cockle, who has voiced Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher video games. Joining him is Anya Chalotra, who played Geralt's love interest, Yennefer, in the live-action series. Accompanying the strong performance of its voice cast and the movie's thrilling action scenes are some memorable tracks that made an impression on audiences.

The soundtrack of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

The movie's soundtrack was curated by American composer Joseph Trapanese, whose works were featured in productions for films and television, including Brilliant Minds, Shadow and Bone, America the Beautiful, and Skull Island. He also composed scores for Netflix's live-action series The Witcher for 16 episodes.

Having said that, here is the soundtrack for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep:

Allamorax Attack by Joseph Trapanese

Undersea World (Sirens of the Deep Main Titles) by Joseph Trapanese

Violet-Eyed Witch by Joseph Trapanese

Julian by Joseph Trapanese

My Story by Joseph Trapanese, Christina Wren, and Joey Batey

Tides of War by Joseph Trapanese

Connecting with a Human by Joseph Trapanese

Vodkrieg by Joseph Trapanese feat. Percival

Bremervoord by Joseph Trapanese

Sh'eenaz and Agloval by Joseph Trapanese

Carnage by Joseph Trapanese

The Price of Love by Joseph Trapanese and Mallory Jansen

Declaration of War by Joseph Trapanese

The Peridot by Joseph Trapanese

The Sea Witch by Joseph Trapanese

Betrayed by Joseph Trapanese

A Witcher's Honor by Joseph Trapanese

Make Them Walk the Plank by Joseph Trapanese

I Like Our Odds by Joseph Trapanese

Geralt Enters the Chat by Joseph Trapanese

Calamari by Joseph Trapanese feat. Percival Schuttenbach

Abandon Ship by Joseph Trapanese

Checkmate by Joseph Trapanese

Mertation by Joseph Trapanese

Larger Destiny by Joseph Trapanese

Where to Next by Joseph Trapanese

A Little Sacrifice by Joseph Trapanese and Joey Batey

About the movie

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep adapts the short story by Andrzej Sapkowski, A Little Sacrifice. It's part of his writings that inspired the entire Witcher lore. For those who have watched the Netflix live-action series, the events of the movie are set between Episodes 5 and 6 of the first season.

Netflix describes the film's storyline as:

"Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople."

Per the synopsis from the streamer, the sword-swinging hero's adventure will include his friends, both old and new, who will help solve the mystery of the attacks. They fight against enemies and race against time to prevent the conflict between the two kingdoms from escalating into an all-out war.

Where to watch The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

The movie debuted on Netflix on February 11, 2025, and it's streaming exclusively on the platform. Those with a subscription can watch the film at no extra cost.

