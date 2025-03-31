The Woman in the Yard soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

The Woman in the Yard, a psychological horror film, premiered on March 28, 2025. The music album, which was released by Back Lot Music, features original songs by the famous Scottish composer Lorne Balfe. Balfe has worked on movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

The Woman in the Yard is a psychological horror movie written and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. It's about Ramona (played by Danielle Deadwyler), a mother who has lost her husband and is dealing with the effects of a terrible accident, when a strange woman shows up in the yard. The movie deals with grief, guilt, and supernatural fear as Ramona's dark secrets are revealed.

The intense mood and unsettling atmosphere of the movie are reflected in Lorne Balfe's score. The soundtrack goes perfectly with the story, adding to the psychological depth and creepy tension of the whole movie.

The Woman in the Yard soundtrack: Listing all songs in the movie

The Woman in the Yard soundtrack includes a variety of tracks that build the suspense and tension in the film. The total number of songs in the film is 12, with a total runtime of 34:08 minutes.

Here is a list of all the songs featured in The Woman in the Yard:

Middle of this Storm – Ayanna Witter-Johnson & Lorne Balfe (3:43)

How Did It Get Here? (2:41)

Today’s the Day (1:51)

Try the Jeep (1:52)

Get Your Gun (4:25)

Running for Safety (2:01)

Taken (2:02)

The Perfect Home (2:43)

The True Woman in the Yard (3:41)

Goodbyes (6:19)

Shotgun Marriage (2:09)

All Things Come to an End (2:41)

About the music composer

Lorne Balfe is a Scottish composer, known for writing great music for movies, TV games, and video games. Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and Black Widow are some of the notable works by him. For his work on Genius, he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy.

Plot of the movie

The Woman in the Yard is about Ramona, a mother who has lost her husband, David, in a terrible car accident and is having a hard time dealing with her feelings. Disabled from the crash, Ramona has to raise their two kids, Taylor and Annie, by herself. But her strict behavior and emotional distance make things difficult among them.

One day, a mysterious woman dressed all in black shows up in the front yard and says, "Today's the day." This woman, who seems supernatural, attacks the family dog Charlie with shadow magic. Charlie goes missing and is thought to be dead.

As Ramona tries to keep her kids safe, the 'Woman' starts to say scary things about David's death, which makes it seem like she knows what really happened. Ramona told the kids that David was driving when the accident happened, but Ramona was actually behind the wheel. She was driving recklessly after a fight with David about how unhappy she was with her life and marriage.

Ramona's mental pain worsens. The Woman plays on her guilt to make her think that her kids would be better off without her.

In the last fight, Ramona gives up and tells the Woman she will send her kids away to safety if she has to die. But it turns out that the Woman is Ramona's own mind, brought to life by her prayer for strength to deal with her grief and depression. Ramona is about to kill herself when her children come back, and the Woman disappears.

The Woman in the Yard is running in theaters.

