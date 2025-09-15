The Wrong Paris soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

The Wrong Paris, released by Netflix on September 12, 2025, is a romantic comedy that mixes small-town charm with the spectacle of reality television. Directed by Janeen Damian, the film stars Miranda Cosgrove as Dawn, an aspiring artist and waitress from Honey Grove, Texas, and Pierson Fodé as Trey McAllen, a ranch owner from Paris, Texas.

The Wrong Paris follows Dawn as she joins a reality show called The Honey Pot, only to discover that love might be waiting where she least expects it. Music plays an important role throughout the film, balancing lighthearted moments with more emotional sequences.

The Wrong Paris's soundtrack features a blend of country, pop, and indie tracks from artists such as RaeLynn, Breland, and Lauren Alaina. Nathan Lanier (Irish Wish) composed the score, while Brittany Whyte (Riverdale) supervised the selected songs.

The Wrong Paris soundtrack and film placement

A still from The Wrong Paris movie (Image via YouTube/ Netflix)

1) “Ces Bottes Sont Faites Pour Marcher” – Michèle O

The Wrong Paris opens with this French-language version of 'These Boots Are Made for Walking.' It sets the tone as Dawn works in her studio before heading outside to check her mailbox, hinting at her creative spirit and small-town life.

2) “Icing” – Breland

This upbeat track is performed at Sossy’s Saloon, playing while Dawn shoots pool with Emily. The lively performance captures the energy of the bar and introduces the musical flavor of the community.

3) “Good for You” – Breland

Continuing at the saloon, this song underscores Dawn and Trey’s first dance together. It marks a turning point, establishing their initial spark in a fun, social setting.

4) “L’amour Sous Les Magnolias” – A Mind Going Through Life & Noé

A more reflective track plays as Dawn works alone in her art studio. The scene shifts when she receives a phone call from The Honey Pot, setting the stage for the film’s reality-show storyline.

5) “Paris Texas Man” – Buck McCoy

This lively country number welcomes Dawn and the contestants as they arrive in Paris, Texas. It continues as they settle into Silver Spur Ranch, highlighting the cultural shift from her quiet hometown to the ranch environment.

6) “Keep Up” – RaeLynn

RaeLynn’s high-energy anthem plays during Rachel’s orientation speech to the contestants. Its confident tone matches the competitive atmosphere and later returns over the film’s end credits.

7) “Thicc As Thieves” – Lauren Alaina

This playful track accompanies preparations for a group dinner with Trey. Behind the scenes, the producers discuss camera angles, emphasizing the reality TV element of the competition.

8) “Sexbomb” – Kashus Culpepper

A sultry tune underscores a comedic yet voyeuristic moment as Dawn spots Trey shirtless outdoors, while a cameraman secretly films the scene for the show.

9) “Where Ya At” – Hardy

The competitive edge ramps up with Hardy’s country anthem, which plays during the bull-riding contest. Dawn gives her best effort but manages only 14 seconds, adding humor to the sequence.

10) “Hey Cowboy” – Devon Cole

Lexi takes her turn on the bull to this cheeky, flirtatious track. Her exaggerated performance contrasts sharply with Dawn’s earlier attempt, leaning into the show’s dramatic flair.

11) “Getaway” – Harper Grace

Romance enters the spotlight as Trey sneaks Dawn away in his electric truck. The song plays through the speakers as he takes her to his private hideout, creating an intimate moment away from the competition.

12) “Love Me Like I Need” – Jaidyn Hurst

This heartfelt ballad plays as Dawn and Trey share their first kiss. The scene follows Dawn’s vulnerable admission about the personal nature of her artwork, blending emotion with romance.

13) “Meet Me in Paris” – Violet Skies

The soundtrack culminates with this uplifting track during Dawn’s trip to Paris, France. A montage shows her exploring the Eiffel Tower, visiting an art academy, and embracing her dream of becoming an artist, bringing her story full circle.

The soundtrack of The Wrong Paris highlights both the playful side of its reality television setting and the emotional core of its romantic storyline.

The Wrong Paris soundtrack is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other major streaming platforms.

