“They're very, very sophisticated” - Goldie Hawn says her L.A. residence with Kurt Russell got robbed once, and a second attempt was made

Cactus Flower star Goldie Hawn opened up about her and partner Kurt Russell's Los Angeles residence getting broken into twice. In an appearence on the Wednesday, June 12, episode of Sirius XM's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, the actress stated that her home was first broken into back in 2020, and a subsequent second break-in happened four months later.

The first break-in occurred when Hawn and Russel had gone out for a little more than a couple of hours. The actress recalled:

"They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets, and they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated. And they got, you know, a lot of my goodies if you know what I mean."

"L.A. is terrible" - Goldie Hawn opens up about almost moving to Palm Desert

In a recent appearance on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, Goldie Hawn described in detail the two times she and Kurt Russel's L.A. home was broken into. While raving about her home in Palm Desert, Hawn recalled thinking that if she and her partner Kurt Russel couldn't live in L.A., they would've moved to Palm Desert. Hawn compared the location's safety to L.A.

"It's just 'cause L.A. is terrible. I mean, we were robbed once."

The actress recalled that she and Russel had gone out for "two hours and 20 minutes or something" for dinner on a normal day in 2020. On returning home, the couple saw a movie, after which Hawn went to bed. However, the Oscar-Winner actress was in for quite a shock when she discovered that the perpetrators had run through her closet.

"I went up the stairs and whatever, and I walked into my closet, and I just lost it."

Goldie Hawn noted that the perpetrators had entered through the balcony, knocked down her safe door, and stolen some of her valuables. Although the actress was shaken, she remembered passing it off as a one-off incident and thinking the chances of it happening again were slim.

However, four months later, when Goldie Hawn was alone in her house with her dog, she heard a "big thump" that came from upstairs.

"I was alone. Kurt wasn't there, and I went, 'What the hell was that?' It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere? I mean, and as it turned out, the next day we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house."

Kelly Ripa exclaimed that the incident was "terrifying," and Hawn responded by stating that she "couldn't believe it" herself. When asked if she had guards now, Goldie Hawn revealed that she's "had a guard," especially when she was alone, now. The actress stated:

"I'm never without a guard. We have a nice relationship with our guard."

As per Fox News, crime statistics released by the Los Angeles Police Department showed a 3.5% increase in property crimes in the city. The outlet also quoted Mayor Karen Bass as stating that her "No. 1 job" was to keep Angelenos (slang for people living in Los Angeles) safe. She further stated:

"During my first year, we have taken urgent action to address the LAPD hiring and retention crisis as well as invested in proven community-led approaches to address crime. There is still much more work to do, and many Angelenos who do not feel safe. Together, we will continue implementing our comprehensive approach to public safety."

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell started dating on Valentine's Day 1983 after meeting for the first time in 1967 while filming The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, and have been together since.