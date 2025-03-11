"They really said eat the rich" - Fans are left disgusted about how Delicious on Netflix portrays the theme of class and cannibalism 

Netflix's new German drama film Delicious has become the talk of the town, and not for all the right reasons. The movie offers a satirical examination of class disparities and social inequality. It uses elements of psychological thriller and horror to critique the widening gap between the wealthy and the working classes.

The movie follows a German family who meet a young woman named Teodora during their summer vacation in Provence. They hire Teodara as a domestic helper for their stay. As it turns out, Teodara has sinister motives that dramatically alter the family's lives.

The film, written and directed by Nele Mueller-Stöfen in her directorial debut, takes the phrase "Eat the rich" a little too literally for its own good as revealed in its ending. Fans are not impressed with this take and have expressed disappointment and disgust on social media.

For instance, one fan wrote:

"they really said eat the rich."

Other fans resonated with this sentiment and had similar reactions to the movie.

"This movie took “Eat the rich” very literally," another user wrote.

"So Delicious is just eat the rich, literally. Complete waste of my time," another user added.

"the creators of "Delicious" took the slogan "eat the rich" literally and made it into a movie," another user mused.

Fans continued to express similar sentiments, with some stating that the film "lacks depth."

"Delicious" on Netflix took the "eat the rich" thing literally," a user posted.

"Terribly lacks depth. Keeps going in only one direction. A missed opportunity I would say," another user mused.

"Delicious: So how much of the narrative ‘eat the rich’ should we show? Netflix: Yes," another user wrote.

The film's cannibalistic elements have certainly not gone well with fans. Viewers have pointed out that the radical form of social revolution takes away from the depth of the narrative.

Nele Mueller-Stöfen on what inspired her to make Delicious

Nele Mueller-Stöfen started out as an actress in the entertainment industry and appeared in German movies like Tatort: Rendezvous and Guten Morgen, Herr Grothe. She co-wrote the 2014 movie Jack with her husband, Edward Berger, who directed the movie.

In an interview with Cineuropa dated February 25, 2025, Mueller-Stöfen discussed the inspiration behind this movie. She said:

"A friend of mine was on holiday in Italy, and he said he loved it. He was with a group of people – they were having a lot of fun, and everything was going smoothly. Then another person joined them, and he manipulated the group so much that after 24 hours, they all agreed that they wanted to leave."

She further said:

"They packed their bags and went home, or they went to another place in Italy, I'm not sure. That was the starting point for me, and it was so interesting. What happens if only one person manipulates an entire group of people and completely changes its dynamics?"

Mueller-Stöfen also said that Pier Paolo Pasolini's Theorem, Kim Ki-young's The Housemaid, and Tomas Alfredson's Let the Right One In also inspired her to write this movie.

Delicious is available for streaming on Netflix.

