This 2022 cult favorite just arrived on Netflix, and it’s already a hit

The Menu, a popular 2022 film, arrived on Netflix on February 1, 2025. Directed by Mark Mylod, it explores wealth, mystery, and a chilling dining experience.

Set on a remote island, it follows wealthy guests attending an extravagant dinner by renowned Chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes).

Tyler (Hoult), a foodie, brings Margot (Taylor-Joy) to the exclusive Hawthorne restaurant, run by world-renowned chef Julian Slowik (Fiennes). Located on a secluded island, this high-end dining experience is difficult to book, with meals costing over $1,000.

What happened in The Menu on Netflix?

A scene from The Menu on Netflix (Image via Netflix)

This movie on Netflix shows that Tyler and Margot are taking a boat to Hawthorne, a luxury restaurant on a private island. The restaurant is known for its exclusive atmosphere, which only the wealthy and powerful can reserve.

The guests are excited to board the boat, unaware that tonight will change their lives. A food critic, movie star, and wealthy businesspeople are excited about the fancy meal at the start of the film.

Chef Julian Slowik’s mysterious menu

A scene from The Menu (Image via Netflix)

When the guests arrive, they meet Chef Slowik, who starts the dinner with a lot of enthusiasm. The dishes he serves come with a detailed story that aims to impress and inspire.

As the courses continue, it's obvious that Chef Slowik's true intentions are not as harmless as they seem. The guests start to feel more uncomfortable as each dish becomes stranger and more disturbing, revealing Slowik's personal grudges against them.

Truth behind the courses

In a surprising moment during the third course, Slowik uses tortillas to show disturbing images that expose the guests' secrets. These discoveries increase tension, making the exclusive environment feel uncomfortable.

The guests begin to notice that their dinner is not going as they had hoped, and the chef has darker intentions than just serving a nice meal.

The deaths start to take place

A scene from The Menu (Image via Netflix)

During the fourth course, things become very serious when sous-chef Jeremy unexpectedly takes his own life in front of the diners. This intense moment sets the feeling for the rest of the night, as the staff starts to take charge of the guests in more and more aggressive ways.

Richard tries to escape but is punished when his ring finger is cut off as a warning.

Frustrated by investor Doug Verrick’s interference, Slowik drowns him in front of everyone. The meal is no longer just about food—it’s about revenge and control

The final course: A twist of fate

A scene from The Menu (Image via Netflix)

As the evening goes on, Chef Slowik gives the remaining guests a strange game: the opportunity to escape. It's clear that the staff is well-prepared to handle any escape attempts.

Things get a bit more difficult when Lillian, the food critic, tries to befriend Katherine, a staff member, by offering to help her open her own restaurant.

A final showdown

A scene from The Menu (Image via Netflix)

In a surprising turn of events, Margot finds out a secret that was kept hidden. Tyler, her date, knew about the deaths beforehand but decided not to say anything because he wanted to keep playing Slowik's dark game. Margot has to make a decision that will affect how the night unfolds.

Chef Slowik gives her a chance to live if she agrees to work for him. Margot reveals that she is an escort and a victim of one of the guests, changing the story's direction.

In an intense confrontation, Margot faces off with Elsa, the maître d', before killing her in self-defense. She finds out about Slowik's past when she sees a photo of him as a younger, happier chef.

The cheeseburger moment

A scene from The Menu(Image via Netflix)

After going through many difficult experiences, Margot gets one final chance to decide her future. She orders a plain cheeseburger, turning down Slowik's fancy dishes. Chef Slowik takes extra care while making the burger, showing a rare moment of vulnerability.

Margot complimenting the food and then asking to take it home shows that she feels successful in this situation. She leaves the island, away from the chaos that has affected everyone else.

The rest of the staff, along with Chef Slowik, prepares the last course, which is a dramatic dessert. The restaurant is on fire, and while guests and staff are trapped in the flames, Margot watches from a safe spot, happily eating her cheeseburger. This shows her rejection of the fancy food culture that caused the terrible events of the night.

Cast of The Menu

Ralph Fiennes gives a commendable performance as Chef Julian Slowik, a character filled with anger and a desire for revenge. Anya Taylor-Joy stands out as Margot, a woman fighting for her life.

Nicholas Hoult plays Tyler, showing a mix of eager innocence and intense obsession. Other notable performances are by Hong Chau, who plays the tough maître d' Elsa, and John Leguizamo, who portrays the faded movie star, George Diaz.

The Menu is available to stream on Netflix.

