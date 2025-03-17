“Today I am mourning.”: The Electric State fans heartbroken over Netflix adaptation lacking the book’s soul

The Electric State is a retro-futuristic adventure film based on Simon Stålenhag's novel of the same name. The film was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.

The highly anticipated film, touted as the most expensive Netflix production with a budget of $320 million, was released on the streaming platform on March 14, 2025. However, it has failed to impress critics and fans who have criticized the lackluster story and execution.

Fans shared their disappointment on social media platforms, with one X user writing:

"Today I am mourning Simon Stålenhag’s The Electric State; a beautiful, melancholy and atmospheric graphic novel that’s been “adapted” into soulless Netflix slop. Why did they even buy the rights to the book if they’re just going to turn it into that?"

Many netizens sharedsimilar thoughts on the film and accused the makers of butchering the original story.

"mourning is the best way to put this dude they seriously butchered this masterpiece," mentioned one user.

"sorry for your loss," joked another person.

Many social media users also expressed disappointment over the film's quality as compared to its huge budget.

"Electric State is terrible with every sense of the word, there’s some genuinely interesting world building occasionally. But the movie’s weak and unimaginative script does not allow it to explore the movie’s world at all. Where did the $320 million dollars go exactly?" wrote one user on X.

"I watched The Electric State just to see if it was that bad and where all the money went. It was awful. Not even a fun experience, it was actually boring AF. Big money for what exactly?" wrote another user on X.

"The Electric State on Netflix. Lots of potential but horribly executed, the movie that is." Shared one person.

The criticism wasn't just confined to the film's plot and budget but also extended to the performances.

One person wrote, "Of all the ridiculous nonsense in The Electric State, somehow the most implausible aspect of the film is Millie Bobby Brown trying to play a teenager."

What is The Electric State about?

The film tells the story of an alternative 90s timeline where robots have become incredibly advanced. Society has been ravaged by a war between humans and robots, which resulted in the humans winning and confining the robots to an enclosed prison-like area called the Electric State.

Michelle, a young girl, whose brother and parents died in an unfortunate car acciden,t goes on an epic expedition around the country after she finds out that her presumed dead brother is alive. She unexpectedly teams up with an eccentric floater and former war veteran, Keats.

Things get more complicated when it is revealed that Michelle's younger brother has been kidnapped for his superior intellect by Ethan Skate, CEO of the powerful Sentre Corporation.

The film is exclusively available to stream on Netflix. It stars Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Kwan, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, and Brian Cox in prominent roles. Here's how the streaming platform describes its plot:

"An orphaned teen hits the road with a mysterious robot to find her long-lost brother, teaming up with a smuggler and his wisecracking sidekick."

Watch The Electric State on Netflix and stay tuned for more news and updates on the film.

